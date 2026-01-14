Millions of households across the UK may still be entitled to financial support this February, despite the end of government cost-of-living payments and a perception that additional support is no longer available. Welfare advisers say uncertainty around eligibility continues to prevent people from claiming help they qualify for.

Universal Credit remains the main form of income support for working-age households on low incomes, with additional payments available depending on housing costs, disability and caring responsibilities. Alongside this, a range of discounts and social tariffs continue to operate, many of which are not widely advertised.

Research by welfare policy organisations indicates that more than £24 billion (approximately $31 billion) in benefits and bill support is expected to go unclaimed during the 2025–26 financial year, largely due to lack of awareness, complexity within the system and assumptions about ineligibility.

What Support Is Still Available in February

Universal Credit continues to provide monthly payments to people who are unemployed or earning below a certain threshold. The amount received varies according to household circumstances, with additional elements available for children, housing costs and health-related needs.

Other benefits remain open to new applications throughout the year. Council Tax Support can reduce local authority bills for eligible households, while Carer's Allowance provides financial help for people who spend a significant amount of time caring for someone with substantial needs. Pension Credit remains available to older people on low incomes and can also unlock access to other forms of assistance.

Personal Independence Payment is available for individuals with long-term health conditions or disabilities. It is not means-tested and can be claimed regardless of employment status, helping to cover additional daily living or mobility costs.

Judy and Allan are two of Wesley Mission’s incredible foster carers.



The 20% increase to foster & kinship carer payments that took effect on 1 Jan is a welcome step for carers like them and the children they support.



Thank you @KateRWashington. pic.twitter.com/mdghszIn5g — Wesley Mission (@wesleymission) January 8, 2026

Just a reminder that £23 Billion of income related benefits goes totally unclaimed each year. Goodnight all. Xx#TakingThePIP pic.twitter.com/PptspDqkZs — Dr_Rebecca (@Dr_Bekka_UK) June 18, 2025

Social Tariffs and Overlooked Discounts

In addition to cash benefits, many households qualify for reduced tariffs on essential services. These include discounts on water bills, broadband social tariffs and lower-cost energy deals offered by major providers.

Take-up of these schemes remains limited, despite eligibility often being linked to receipt of Universal Credit, Pension Credit or disability benefits. Advisers say the lack of centralised information means many households are unaware these options exist.

Applications are typically made directly through service providers, though independent benefit checkers can help identify eligibility before applying.

If you've reached State Pension age, you might be able to apply for Pension Credit.



Pension Credit is a weekly benefit to boost your income. It’s based on how much money you have coming in.



For more information visit https://t.co/Ly3Ic2Ezc1 pic.twitter.com/bIwCmAl2ns — ng homes (@ng_homes) January 14, 2026

An unemployed able bodied person with no children and who can claim universal credit gets 316 a month if they're under 25, and 400 a month if they're over 25.



Someone on a 40k salary is having it good! https://t.co/24dzzTNhFO — 🦄Puřdo (@purdyrebelkinch) January 10, 2026

Why So Much Support Goes Unclaimed

Analysis from Policy in Practice shows that the £24 billion gap includes unclaimed Universal Credit, council tax reductions, disability benefits and social tariffs. Barriers include difficulty navigating online systems, uncertainty about entitlement and delays in applying after changes in circumstances.

Some people do not reapply following illness, job loss or increased caring responsibilities. Others assume their income or savings place them outside eligibility thresholds when this is not the case.

Advisers warn that missing out on support can have serious financial consequences, particularly as housing and energy costs remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

What Households Can Do Now

There is no single deadline for applying for most benefits, but timing can affect entitlement. Some elements, particularly health-related payments, involve assessment processes that take several months to complete.

Households are advised to review their circumstances regularly, use independent benefits calculators and seek guidance where needed. Citizens Advice, local councils and specialist charities offer free support with claims and appeals.

While no new cost-of-living payments are scheduled for February, substantial support remains available. For households facing financial pressure, checking eligibility could unlock assistance that is already in place but frequently overlooked.