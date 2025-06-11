DOJ Sues Oakland Café for Anti-Jewish Discrimination and Hamas-Themed Drinks!

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Fathi Abdulrahim Harara, the owner of Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, California, alleging discrimination against Jewish customers and provocative actions, including naming a drink after a Hamas leader.

The lawsuit filed on 9 June 2025, rooted in violations of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, has ignited debate over free speech, discrimination, and rising tensions around antisemitism.

The lawsuit highlights the café's actions on 7 October 2024, the first anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel, when Jerusalem Coffee House introduced drinks named 'Iced In Tea Fada' and 'Sweet Sinwar,' the latter referencing Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who orchestrated the attacks.

Confront Alleged Discrimination in Public Spaces

The DOJ claims Harara targeted Jewish customers on two occasions in 2024. In June, Los Angeles resident Michael Radice, who is Jewish, was allegedly questioned about his religion and Zionism by a café employee while scouting a neighbouring venue.

When Radice returned in August, the employee, joined by Harara, reportedly called him a 'Jew' and 'Zionist' while demanding he leave, per the SFGate report.

In a separate incident on 26 October, customer Jonathan Hirsch, wearing a Star of David hat, was allegedly told to leave after buying coffee.

Hirsch's recorded confrontation, detailed in the lawsuit, shows Harara accusing him of supporting 'genocide' and attempting to remove him, with Oakland police later documenting it as a 'hate incident.'

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon told NBC Bay Area that such conduct is 'illegal and intolerable,' stressing equal access to public businesses.

Challenge Provocative Symbols and Menus

The DOJ points to inverted red triangles on the café's exterior, a symbol associated with violence against Jews in antisemitic incidents.

X posts reflect outrage, with users like @JewsFightBack and @stopdontshoporg applauding the DOJ's action, though some defend Harara's right to express political views.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief to change the café's policies, arguing these actions create a hostile environment for Jewish patrons, violating federal law.

Address Broader Tensions in Oakland

The case emerges amid heightened scrutiny of antisemitism, with the Trump administration targeting pro-Palestinian activism, per MSN.

Oakland's diverse community has seen similar controversies, like a 2018 incident where another café refused service to uniformed police, sparking dialogue about business policies.

The DOJ's lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, could set a precedent for how public accommodations handle political expression versus discrimination.

Harara and his company, Native Grounds LLC, face separate civil lawsuits from Hirsch and Radice, adding pressure.

Legal experts suggest a settlement may be likely, but the case's £80,000 ($107,000) in potential legal costs for Harara underscores its gravity.

A Test for Civil Rights in Polarised Times

The DOJ's lawsuit against Jerusalem Coffee House is a flashpoint in a broader clash over free speech, religious discrimination, and political expression.

While Harara's actions, like naming drinks after controversial figures, may reflect personal beliefs, the alleged targeting of Jewish customers crosses a legal line.

As Oakland grapples with this case, the outcome will shape how businesses balance activism with equality, a delicate dance in a divided world.