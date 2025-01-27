Argentina's President Javier Milei has sparked widespread condemnation following a controversial tirade at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Instead of addressing pressing issues like trade or Argentina's economy, Milei launched an attack on the LGBT+ community, women, and other minority groups, branding gay people as "paedophiles" in a speech laced with discriminatory rhetoric.

Despite labelling himself a "liberal libertarian," Milei is widely recognised for his ultra-conservative values, which were on full display in his remarks.

A Speech Rooted in Bigotry

Milei began by criticising the World Economic Forum's focus on progressive policies, which he denounced as "woke ideology." He claimed the forum promotes a "single system of thought," encompassing feminism, diversity, inclusion, gender equality, immigration, environmentalism, abortion, and gender rights. He characterised these movements as harmful institutions that "distort noble causes" and penalise dissent.

Milei's speech took an inflammatory turn when he specifically attacked LGBT+ people, women, and transgender individuals, dismissing their struggles and rights as fabrications of "woke" culture.

A Misguided Critique of Feminism

The Argentine president dismissed feminism as "redundant" and unnecessary in the West, claiming gender equality has already been achieved. According to Milei, modern feminism seeks "privileges" for women rather than equality. He argued that laws recognising femicides—murders of women motivated by their gender—imply that women's lives are valued more than men's.

Milei also mocked feminists for failing to address issues where men disproportionately suffer, such as incarceration rates, war casualties, and violent crime, accusing the media of suppressing these facts to avoid being labelled misogynistic.

Transgender Rights Under Fire

Milei went on to target transgender rights, describing gender-affirming care as "absurd" and criticising state funding for surgeries. He claimed that society has become "enslaved" to the identities of a "tiny minority" and accused advocates of causing irreversible harm to young people. According to Milei, many individuals who have undergone gender-affirming procedures will spend their lives "in psychiatric treatment" due to regret.

Accusing LGBT+ People of Abuse

Milei escalated his rhetoric by drawing attention to a high-profile case involving a gay couple in the United States, who were convicted of abusing their adopted children. Using this case as a pretext, he accused the LGBT+ community of condoning paedophilia.

This comment was reportedly in reference to William and Zachary Zulock, a Georgia couple sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing their two sons. "In its most extreme versions, gender ideology constitutes outright child abuse," he declared, branding gay people as paedophiles.

Alarming Statistics Highlight Real Issues

Milei's comments starkly contrast with the reality faced by many in Argentina, particularly women and LGBT+ individuals. Violence against women remains a critical issue, with alarming statistics reported in recent years. According to Infobae, 265 violent deaths were recorded in 2024, with 255 classified as femicides.

Among these, seven were motivated by the victim's transgender identity, and three due to their lesbian identity. Transgender individuals in Argentina face systemic discrimination, with an average life expectancy of just 35 to 40 years, compared to the national average of 77.

A Divisive Leader

President Milei's remarks have solidified his reputation as one of the most polarising leaders on the global stage. While he rallies a segment of conservative supporters, his statements have drawn backlash from human rights advocates, progressive leaders, and civil society organisations worldwide. For many, his rhetoric underscores the urgent need to promote understanding, compassion, and equality in the face of hate-fuelled bigotry.