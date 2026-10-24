An 80-year-old New Hampshire voter is turning to a wood stove this winter as US heating oil prices exceed $6 (£4.49) a gallon.

Rick Russman, a lifelong Republican from Kingston, told Reuters on 24 October that soaring costs had influenced his decision to support Democrat Chris Pappas.

The news came ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, with household energy bills becoming a concern across northern states. Russman spent five decades supporting Republicans but now faces heating expenses he considers increasingly difficult to manage.

'Fuel that costs more than $6 (£4.49) a gallon is a huge expense,' Russman told Reuters.

Heating Oil Prices Put Pressure on Household Budgets

The US Energy Information Administration recorded an average residential heating oil price of $6.190 (£4.63) per gallon for the week of 19 October. That compares with $3.526 (£2.64) a gallon a year earlier.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, a 250-gallon heating oil delivery cost an estimated $1,547.50 (£1,157) at the national average price on 19 October 2026, compared with $881.50 (£659) a year earlier, excluding applicable taxes, fees and delivery charges. Actual costs vary by location and supplier.

The increase has forced households like Russman's to reconsider how they heat their homes. For older residents on fixed incomes, another expensive winter presents difficult spending choices.

New Hampshire is particularly exposed, with 43% of residents relying on heating oil, according to Reuters.

Pappas, who faces Republican John Sununu in the Senate race, said energy bills repeatedly arise during conversations with constituents.

'Energy costs and heating oil prices are the beginning and end of every conversation I'm having on the campaign trail,' he told Reuters.

Sununu's campaign did not respond to the news agency's requests for comment.

Why Heating Oil Costs Are Becoming a Political Problem

Democrats have linked rising fuel costs to President Donald Trump's war with Iran, which has disrupted global diesel supplies.

Diesel prices have also climbed, increasing operating costs for transport companies, fishermen and farmers.

The White House responded to criticism by pointing to an emergency fuel reserve release. However, an analyst cited by Reuters questioned whether the measure would materially reduce prices.

The issue extends beyond New Hampshire.

In Alaska, where approximately 30% of residents use heating oil, remote communities face particularly expensive deliveries.

St Mary's Mayor Sven Paukan reported prices around $10 (£7.48) per gallon, approximately $2 (£1.50) higher than last year.

'It's pretty difficult to heat homes nowadays,' Paukan said.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan has supported temporarily pausing American diesel exports, while Democratic challenger Mary Peltola has campaigned on reducing energy costs.

Heating Oil Bills Divide Voters in Maine

Maine faces similar pressures, with 54% of homes relying on heating oil, according to Reuters.

Republican Senator Susan Collins has urged faster distribution of federal heating assistance and supported accessing emergency reserves.

Yet voters remain divided over whether Republicans should bear responsibility.

Lobsterman Gerry Cushman plans to support Collins, citing her seniority and influence in Washington.

Another fisherman, Dave Cousens of South Thomaston, intends to vote for Democratic challenger Troy Jackson.

Cousens blamed the Iran war for higher energy costs, saying he would abandon plans for a Florida holiday.

'He picked a fight with the wrong country, and we're all paying for it.'