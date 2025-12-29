Twitch star and YouTuber Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter reacted to streamers' sudden decision to leave the esports and content organisation FaZe Clan, along with Matthe 'Mizkif' Rinaudo. Among the high-profile departures were Jason 'Jasontheween', Nick 'Lacy', Rani 'Stable Ronaldo', Jerry 'Silky', Josh 'YourRAGE', and Alexander 'Adapt', who has been in the clan for 14 years.

Adapt tweeted about leaving the organisation on X, formerly Twitter, on 26 December, saying, 'I'd be lying if I said this didn't hurt, but it had to be done.' He then went on to express his gratitude to everyone who became a part of his journey. Josh 'YourRAGE' followed suit, announcing on X, 'I wish it didn't have to be this way, but that chapter in my life is FOREVER closed now.'

Left @FaZeClan



14 Years. Over half of my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come. — Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) December 26, 2025

The streamers' collective exit from the organisation has left many fans baffled, prompting speculations to surface, including that of it being a publicity stunt.

Left @FaZeClan



I’m Sorry to any supporters I/we let down. Thank you for letting us come in to do our thing to try to save this shit. I wish it didn’t have to be this way, but that chapter in my life is FOREVER closed now. — YourRAGE (@YourRAGEz) December 27, 2025

Valkyrae's Remarks

In her 25 December 2025 livestream, Valkyrae weighed in on the current set of events involving the streamers, highlighting financial matters and media control as major factors in making such decisions. She also recommended that the streamers may be in on a different project. Valkyrae's statement in her livestream ignited an already heated online debate.

Fans also began to speculate that the timing of the published posts from the streamers, which was almost simultaneous, was orchestrated by either FaZe Clan or the streamers collectively to gain attention from the media.

Valkyrae speaks on why JasonTheWeen, Lacy, and StableRonaldo may have left FaZe from too much control from the org 😳👀



‘‘sometimes it's better to not be in a group’’. pic.twitter.com/orNwxSeBYX — veizau (@veizau) December 26, 2025

Valkyrae, whose real name is Rachell, pointed out the 'unusual timing' of the mass exit, stating that the streamers published their exit announcements within an hour after each other, as reported by Times of India, which also shared Valkyrae stating that at times, large organisations can impose excessive restrictions on the content the creators make, limiting the freedom they have over their content.

Furthermore, Valkyrae explored the likelihood of a financial angle, indicating that the streamers may have believed the organisation (FaZe Clan) was getting a huge chunk of their earnings from streaming, or that the streamers' compensation fell short against expectations.

Ultimately, the Twitch star and 100 Thieves co-owner acknowledged not being privy to the real reason for the mass exit, although highlighting that a 'strong cause' had to be behind the act.

The simultaneous exits of some notable names in streaming have shaken the industry, leaving fans wary for clarifications, and the direction FaZe Clan might be heading in the future.

FaZe Clan's Response

A formal announcement has yet to be made by the organisation, although FaZe co-founder FaZe Banks has spoken out, revealing in a tweet that the streamers had free housing, free filmers and staff, and no shared income with the clan. He went on to say, 'Their money and platforms all sky-rocketed after meeting me, but I'm the bad guy? None of it makes sense.'

These guys had:



- Free housing

- Free filmers & staff

- All FaZe channels

- Zero % income shared



Their money and platforms all sky-rocketed after meeting me, but I’m the bad guy? None of it makes sense, and like I said above I’m going to get into all the details tomorrow. — Banks (@Banks) December 26, 2025

Banks also tweeted that he had 'nothing to do with what's going on at FaZe Clan right now,' stating that he had left four months prior. On 28 December, Banks tweeted, 'This is the end of @FaZeClan. I wish you guys could see my heart. I'm sorry to everyone I let down, sincerely. I really tried my best. Wishing everyone involved a happy, healthy & successful life moving forward. It's over. I give up. I quit. Amen.'

This is the end of @FaZeClan



I wish you guys could see my heart. I'm sorry to everyone I let down, sincerely. I really tried my best.



Wishing everyone involved a happy, healthy & successful life moving forward.



It’s over. I give up. I quit. Amen. pic.twitter.com/kAvAjzwK1n — Banks (@Banks) December 28, 2025

Valkyrae's statements underscores the possible scenarios behind closed doors. Commentators and creators in the industry continue to wait for further clarifications from the organisation involved. Meanwhile, Banks' statements could possibly end the debate on whether this was a publicity spectacle to begin with.