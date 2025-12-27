Just days after running over someone with his Tesla Cybertruck on a livestream, controversial streamer Clavicular has decided now is the perfect time to announce he's joining FaZe Clan. Yes, really.

The 20-year-old—real name Braden Peters—posted on X that he'd be taking the name 'FaZe N*gga'. His timing couldn't have been worse. Five major FaZe members, including 14-year veteran Alexander 'Adapt' Prynkiewicz, all quit on Christmas Day, leaving the legendary gaming organisation in a state of meltdown.

The Christmas Eve 'Hit-and-Run'

On 24 December, Clavicular was streaming on Kick in Miami when someone jumped onto his Cybertruck's windscreen. Video footage shows the streamer driving forward anyway, with the person still on the bonnet. The whole thing was caught live.

The person—described as a stalker who had bothered Clavicular before—ended up unresponsive at the scene but survived. Police arrived but did not charge the streamer with anything. Still, people are divided on whether this was actually self-defence or something much worse.

What really got people angry was what came next. Clavicular posted an AI-generated picture of himself running the guy over with his Cybertruck. The caption? 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' When someone asked if the person was dead, he replied: 'Hopefully.'

Kick banned him almost immediately, though the platform has not clarified its reasoning.

FaZe Clan's Nightmare Week

If you thought that was dramatic, FaZe Clan is having its own meltdown. On Christmas Day, five big names all announced they were leaving within hours of each other: Stable Ronaldo, Adapt, Lacy, JasonTheWeen, and Silky.

Adapt's departure hit different. He'd been with FaZe since 2011. 'Left @FaZeClan. 14 Years. Over half of my life, I'd be lying if I said this didn't hurt, but it had to be done,' he wrote on X. 'Thank you to everyone who's been a part of this journey, the best is yet to come.'

Why'd they all leave at once? Bloomberg says it came down to failed contract talks with new management. Reports suggest FaZe wanted members to hand over 20% of their earnings. That didn't go down well.

Richard 'Banks' Bengtson, who quit as FaZe CEO back in July, initially tried to distance himself from the drama. 'I have nothing to do with what's going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life,' he posted on X.

But Banks couldn't help himself. He put out an emotional video later, calling the people who left 'incredibly ungrateful' with 'insane egos'. He said signing them was 'one of the worst decisions of his life' and claimed he's now 'millions and millions and millions of dollars in debt' because of FaZe.

The Internet Has Thoughts

People couldn't believe Clavicular picked this exact moment to announce his FaZe membership.

'Lmao bro about to start a riot with this tweet,' someone wrote. Another person joked: 'Clavicular rise has to be studied from running over a man to running the entire faze clan.'

The jokes got darker. 'Bro just murdered person and going to faze clan lmao,' one user posted. Someone else quipped: 'FaZe Felon? Congrats on the glow-up from hit and run to hit and fun.'

'You are the only FaZe member now. I think they owe you ownership stake,' another person noted, pointing out how empty the roster's getting.

Officially joined @FaZeClan



FaZe NIGGA 🫡 — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) December 26, 2025

A Culture in Chaos

The incident highlights the chaotic state of the streaming world, where creators with massive audiences—mostly young people—doing increasingly wild stuff for views. Meanwhile, esports organisations are struggling to keep any control over their talent.

Who's even left at FaZe now? ZooMaa, Replays, Swagg, Jev, Apex and Rug are still there. Several of them posted heartbroken emojis or said they're confused about what's happening.

As for whether Clavicular is actually joining FaZe or just trolling everyone—who knows? Neither he nor FaZe have put out any official statements confirming anything.