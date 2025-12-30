The remains of experienced swimmer Erica Fox, 55, have been found off the coast of Northern California, marking a grim conclusion to a search that involved local communities and officials.

On 27 December, the body of Fox was discovered near Davenport Beach in Santa Cruz County, roughly 30 miles north of Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the location where she disappeared while swimming with a group of fellow athletes on 21 December.

Based on the clothes and belongings Fox was carrying when she vanished, particularly a 'remote pocket beach,' his father James subsequently recognised the body as being hers, according to KSBW 8. The swimmer's husband, Jean-Francois Vanreusel, also told The Mercury News that she remained in her wetsuit, equipped with a Garmin watch and a 'shark band' secured to her ankle to prevent attacks.

The operation to recover the remains was carried out by Cal Fire firefighters, who employed specialised rope systems to lift them from the water and onto the bluffs.

UPDATE: CAL FIRE CZU firefighters have recovered a body from the beach south of Davenport. Firefighters used a rope system to bring the body from the beach to the bluffs.

Possible Shark Attack Investigated

Fox went missing around the same time that witnesses reported seeing a shark close to Lovers Point. According to reports, two witnesses observed a large splash, with one of them describing a shark emerging from the water. It was seemingly carrying a human body in its mouth, before vanishing beneath the surface.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Christopher Sappey confirmed a reported shark sighting, yet emphasised that investigators could not definitively connect the sighting to Fox's disappearance. In a later development, Pacific Grove Police Commander Brian Anderson told USA Today: 'We believe a shark was involved.'

Authorities emphasise that incidents involving sharks are highly uncommon along the Pacific Coast. Marine biologists report that species like the great white shark are often found in areas surrounding Monterey Bay, especially between October and January, as they navigate through waters packed with seals and sea lions, which are their main source of food. Despite this, there have been only around 16 deadly shark incidents in California since 1950, with very few affecting swimmers.

The Missing Person Report and Search Effort

Concerns emerged on 21 December when Fox did not come back from her regular Sunday swim with the Kelp Krawlers, an open-water swimming club she helped establish. While she was swimming alongside roughly a dozen other participants, bystanders alerted the group about an unusual activity happening in the water.

The US Coast Guard, local officials, and rescue units from neighbouring counties quickly mobilised when Fox was reported missing. After more than 15 hours of searching, helicopters, boats, and specialised teams combed the sea, but the operation was ultimately suspended due to insufficient leads, based on a press release.

Remembering Erica Fox as an Ocean Enthusiast

Fox was well‑known in the Monterey Bay community as both a dedicated endurance athlete and a passionate ocean swimmer. Fox, a co-founder of the Kelp Krawlers, frequently took part in open-water swims and had finished multiple triathlons, including well-known competitions like the Escape From Alcatraz events.

Fox's tragic death has brought a heavy atmosphere to the close-knit open-water swimming community. Officials are actively looking into the situation, while her family and friends are currently grieving the passing of a cherished individual whose existence was marked by her passion for the water.