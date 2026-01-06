Famed author, scholar, and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour. The 72-year-old disclosed that he would be facing a significant procedure following a shocking biopsy result.

'We've got a major problem, and I'm going to have a major effort to solve it, and that's all I can do,' Hanson said late last month.

Hoover Institution director Condoleezza Rice provided an update on Hanson's health in a post on X on Sunday, as conveyed by Hanson himself.

'I wanted to share a brief health update. I recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour and am now recovering. I'm doing well and hopeful as I move forward. Thank you for the many messages of support and prayers—they truly mean more than I can say. As I focus on recovery, I may not be able to respond to everyone, but please know how grateful I am,' Hanson wrote in the social media message.

Co-Host Urges Patience and Continued Prayers for Hanson's Recovery



However, Jack Fowler, co-host of Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words, offered a more cautious update on Hanson's condition. He called for prayers while emphasising that it is still too early to determine whether the 'major operation' was successful. Fowler will continue to host the programme until Hanson is able to return.

'I've received a flood of heartfelt inquiries about @VDHanson, and respond on my own accord, being clear that I'm not relaying official news about Victor, as I've not been deputised to say anything or to offer an update,' Fowler stated in response to numerous fans.

'However, I will say that what Victor endured this past Tuesday was indeed quite a major surgery, and with that comes serious post-operative procedures, tests, etc. That is ongoing,' he added.

'Whether or not the surgery has proven successful (which is the objective of the avalanche of prayers that have already come Victor's way — of which he is very aware and deeply moved) is still to be determined, and such news Victor will share at his discretion. That said, if you are open to continued prayers for Victor as he recovers, then please do offer them. God bless and Happy New Year,' Fowler concluded.

Hanson recently said he preferred not to discuss his 'own problems' in detail but acknowledged that people have been suggesting he doesn't 'look well'.

'It's been a 9-month odyssey. The problem I had was very hard to diagnose, so it's no one's fault. It's been diagnosed through biopsy, and everything else, and I'll be fine. At least, I'll do my best for everybody because I think I have an obligation to all of our readers and listeners that I get wonderful letters from,' Hanson explained.

He added that he went to 'the best medical centre I know, Stanford Med,' and was confident it would 'work out one way or the other.'

Factors Influencing Cancer Survival Rates and Outcomes

Cancer survival rates depend on various factors, including age, sex, cancer type and stage, access to treatment, timing of diagnosis, and overall lifestyle.

Based on global registry data, the five-year net survival rate varies considerably across different cancer types. For example, stomach cancer has a survival rate of between 20% and 60%, while prostate cancer has a high survival rate of up to 97%. Liver cancer has a survival rate ranging from 5% to 20%, and lung cancer ranges between 10% and 25%. The five-year survival rate for brain and oesophageal cancers can be as low as 10%.

Age plays a crucial role, as younger adults with stronger immune systems tend to have higher survival rates. Conversely, older adults often face lower chances of survival, primarily due to co-existing health conditions and reduced tolerance to treatment. However, recent advances in supportive care and precision medicine are significantly improving outcomes for elderly patients, offering hope for better survival prospects across all age groups.