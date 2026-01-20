As Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement about his family continues to send shockwaves, one of his famous ex-girlfriends has come forward with her own revelations about Victoria Beckham's behaviour. Singer Tallia Storm, who describes Brooklyn as her 'first love', says she is firmly 'Team Brooklyn'.

Recalling their time together as teenagers circa 2014, when they were both just 16, Tallia says she was 'the first girl that had ever been spotted with Brooklyn'. What should have been innocent young romance quickly turned into something more complicated, she claims.

'I Got Such a Fright'

The Scottish singer was doing a music gig at Hanover Square in London and invited Brooklyn along. But what happened next left her stunned. 'Victoria sent a security team during the day to check the venue', Tallia said. 'I thought it's not that deep, but er, OK!'

When Brooklyn arrived at the gig that night with Tallia's sister, everything seemed normal. But as they left with his security afterwards, they walked straight into a media circus.

'There were like 20 paparazzi outside,' Tallia revealed. 'It was my first experience of anything like this, it was wild. I got such a fright - I did not want Brooklyn to think I'd called the paps!'

The ambush was particularly distressing for the then-15-year-old, who insists she had nothing to do with the press presence. Photos from that December 2014 evening show the teenage couple leaving Café Kaizen nightclub in London. 'It's always made me look like I was some sort of fame-hungry wannabe,' Tallia said. 'It's like a bit of a sticky web and not something I ever want to engage in.'

Blocked From Gala Appearance

On another occasion, Tallia claims she was meant to attend the Global Gift Gala with Brooklyn. The event was hosted by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria—Victoria's longtime friend, whom Tallia had previously met through the former Spice Girl.

'I was meant to sit next to Brooklyn, we were all super excited - and then he messaged me on the night itself, when I was already inside, saying, my mum won't let me come, I'm sorry,' Tallia explained. 'And that was that. Obviously, Victoria didn't like me or whatever.'

Despite their brief romance ending badly—Tallia previously said that Brooklyn 'messed me about and then cut me off'—she has steadfastly refused to profit from the connection. 'I have never accepted a penny from anyone wanting to talk about Brooklyn,' Tallia insisted.

She added that when they first met, she 'wasn't "Tallia Storm"'—rather, she was 'a girl discovered by Elton John'. The young couple's connection made sense—Tallia was Elton John's protégée after he discovered her on YouTube, whilst Brooklyn is Elton's godson.

'Good for Him' for Speaking Out

When asked about Brooklyn's explosive statement declaring he wouldn't reconcile with his family, Tallia's response was supportive. 'My first thought was, good for him,' she said. 'People have all heard a million stories over the years, and I just think, God bless Brooklyn for just coming out and sticking up for himself.'

'I think he's just had enough. I am 100% Team Brooklyn,' she continued. 'I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham "web", as I call it, is a lot. So, good on him, saying, "enough is enough". This is him taking back his power.'

Tallia believes Brooklyn's relationship with wife Nicola Peltz is genuine. 'I've never met her personally, but I do think Nicola is Brooklyn's soulmate. And I do think they're a little dream team. Good for him, for taking a stand.'

The fact nobody mentions what Victoria did on their marriage day and how Brooklyn's brother was bringing Brooklyns ex girlfriend to family dinners and celebrations and Nicola had to tolerate that for over a year. Seriously. https://t.co/Za0OFEV5UY — Nina (@ShakeLS) January 9, 2026

Victoria Calling the Press

Reflecting on their teenage romance, Tallia insists the Brooklyn she knew 'wasn't remotely bothered about fame'. 'He was just not that guy. He was just cool. We were just kids having fun. Victoria calling the press to my gig just made it something it didn't need to be.'

That said, Tallia's memories of Victoria are not entirely negative. 'All I recall is Victoria always being very chatty and bubbly - she would always bring big energy,' she said. The first time she met the designer, Tallia remembers, 'she was wearing a pair of stripy pyjamas - I just thought, how iconic. I only went to their Holland Park home a couple of times, but they just seemed like a normal, loving family.'

Last summer, Tallia said she believed the Beckhams 'fall out and make up' like any other family. Her opinion has now changed entirely. 'I like to remain optimistic - I have a big family and we're very close, I'd hate to fall out with them. I fight with my family all the time, but we always make up,' she said. 'As my Mum always says, if your family isn't happy, what's it all for - how much fame, how much money is enough?'