Rumours of the US Department of Justice hiding Donald Trump's name in the Epstein files have gone viral on social media, but recent document releases bust the myth with multiple unredacted mentions of the president. Claims of deliberate scrubbing persist among critics, yet the DOJ insists redactions protect victims, not powerful figures.

As of 30 December 2025, the Epstein files Trump references include flight logs and emails, but no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged.

The Viral Claims

Social media has buzzed with accusations that the DOJ is actively concealing Trump's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Posts allege that names and photos linked to the president were redacted or removed entirely from public files.

On X, filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman shared side-by-side images of a document, claiming 'The DOJ has redacted Trump's name from the allegations made in this exhibit in the Epstein files.' He noted that the name appeared in an original version but was blacked out later.

Similarly, user Brian Allen posted images on X showing a redacted mention next to an unredacted one, asserting 'More proof the DOJ scrubbed Trump from the Epstein files.'

🚨 BREAKING: More proof the DOJ scrubbed Trump from the Epstein files.



The first image is from the DOJ’s “official” release, Trump’s name redacted.



The second is the original, Trump clearly visible.



This isn’t protection of victims.

This is protection of power.



They’re… pic.twitter.com/mDiMVUAFrp — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 21, 2025

Other claims pointed to 16 files vanishing from the DOJ website, including a photo of Trump with women, fuelling speculation of a cover-up. These narratives gained traction amid bipartisan frustration over the pace and extent of releases, with some users likening it to a bigger scandal than Watergate. Hardly surprising in a polarised climate, but such posts often lack context about legal constraints on disclosures.

The Latest DOJ Releases

The Justice Department has rolled out tens of thousands of pages from its Epstein investigations since mid-December 2025, complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The most recent batch, nearly 30,000 pages on 23 December, featured multiple references to Trump, including a 2020 email from a prosecutor stating he travelled on Epstein's private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996.

Other documents included a 2021 subpoena to Trump's Mar-a-Lago for employment records and media clippings mentioning him. The DOJ highlighted that Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. Accompanying the release, the department warned of 'untrue and sensationalist claims' about Trump submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election.

One notable example was a purported letter from Epstein to convicted abuser Larry Nassar, which went viral but was deemed fake by the FBI based on handwriting and postmark discrepancies. 'This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual,' the DOJ stated.

Redactions and Transparency Issues

Critics from both parties have questioned the heavy redactions in the files, arguing they exceed the Act's allowances for victim identities and ongoing probes. The DOJ fact sheet explained that a photo of Trump with women was removed after they or their lawyers identified as victims.

And there it is. The DOJ just put out this fact sheet explaining their actions with the Epstein documents.



At the very bottom they claim they removed the photo of Trump with women because they or their lawyers claimed to be victims.



Their words not mine. pic.twitter.com/fx4Cka31nt — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 21, 2025

House Oversight Democrats accused the department of a cover-up, citing raised questions about Epstein-Trump ties. However, the DOJ maintains all actions prioritise survivor protections and legal obligations. Over a million additional documents were recently discovered and are under review for release.

The process may take weeks due to required vetting. While viral posts continue to stoke suspicions, the Epstein files Trump details remain focused on historical associations rather than new revelations. Lawmakers press for full compliance in the new year.