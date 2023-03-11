The White House has warned that Russian actors who are linked to the country's intelligence are trying to destabilise Moldova, the small Eastern European country near the border of Ukraine by inciting a 'manufactured insurrection.'

The White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the U.S. has intelligence that Russian actors, some with ties to Putin's intelligence operations, are seeking to carry and use protests in Moldova to stir a "manufactured insurrection against the Moldovan government. "

"Additionally, we expect another set of Russian actors to provide training, and help manufacture demonstrations in Moldova," Kirby added. However, he stated that the U.S. is confident that the Moldovan government will be able to counter these threats.

"While the activities of Russian groups attempting to target Moldova are of concern, we should not overestimate their capabilities," he added.

The U.S. declassified intelligence comes at a time when the Biden administration believes that Moscow is working to sow seeds of disinformation about Moldova's stability, CNN reported.

An apt example of this is a claim by Russian Ministry of Defence last month that Ukraine was planning to invade Transnistria, Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region.

The Biden administration claimed that the allegations are "unfounded, false, and create baseless alarm." They see no immediate military threat to Moldova.

Meanwhile, Moldova's President, Maia Sandu said that she believes the Russian government was planning "a series of actions" involving saboteurs who have experienced military training and are disguised as civilians to carry out violent actions, attacks on government structures and hostage- taking.

U.S. President Joe Biden also met with Sandu during a trip to Warsaw in February. He reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova and its territorial integrity, the White House said.

The U.S. is trying to declassify the intelligence and making Russia's plans public to deter the country from moving forward with its plan.

The White House officials have warned that Russian President Putin is focussed solely on overthrowing the Ukrainian government in Kyiv even though there are very less chances of success. They added that he wants to bring former Soviet Union countries like Moldova under Russia's control.

Kirby said, "As Moldova continues to integrate with Europe, we believe Russia is pursuing options to weaken the Moldovan government, probably with the eventual goal of seeing a more Russian friendly administration in the capital."

Kirby continued that Russia is sowing seeds of confusion and pushing false allegations that Ukraine is planning to target the rebel, pro-Russian region of Transnistria in Moldova.

"Let me be clear, these allegations are unfounded, they're false, and they can create baseless alarm," Kirby said.

The warning comes at a time when Russia launched a series of missile attacks on Ukraine. The Moldovan government exposed a coup attempt and expelled two alleged agents, after receiving some 400 bomb hoaxes by phone and email that required intervention by 9,000 police officers.

He added that aside of the intelligence warnings, the U.S. is committing $300 million to support Moldova's energy requirements created by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The United States strongly supports Moldova's political, economic and anti-corruption reforms and then deepening European integration, Moldovan people have clearly demonstrated that they want to look to a brighter future," he remarked. "We want to see that brighter future too. And we're going to stand with Moldova every step of the way."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday U.S. officials also warned that that according to intelligence available with them, Putin is likely to upgrade his nuclear arsenal like long-range missiles to deter Ukraine and its Western allies.

The annual threat assessment document said that Russia will hugely depend on its nuclear weapons after major losses and sanctions by the Western countries that have crippled the Kremlin's ability to finance its war machine.

Putin last month stated that he was withdrawing from the New START treaty, a crucial nuclear arms reduction agreement between Washington and Moscow. The treaty that was signed in February 2018 goes on till February 2026.