A surprising sight recently greeted Walmart shoppers as premium cuts of steak were found secured inside metal cages. This drastic anti-theft measure is part of the retail giant's ongoing response to rising shoplifting across its stores—leaving many customers baffled and outraged.

Viral Video Shows Steaks Locked Up

A dismayed shopper shared a viral video of the supermarket's meat department, where small wire enclosures surrounded shelves of red meat. The video has amassed over 1.9 million views and stunned viewers with its depiction of a grocery store turning to extreme security tactics.

'That's when you know it's bad,' said TikTok user Sytillia Devore (@solid_soul83), whose clip was posted on 8 April. The footage echoes a similar video from 2022, highlighting how long the store has been battling theft with added security.

In the latest clip, TikTok user Michael Fromhold (@oakwood19136) holds up a pack of Angus ribeye steaks priced at $20.83—encased in a rigid metal cage.

'Yo, you gotta be kidding me. Walmart now has the steak locked up. Holy sh-t. It's come to this,' he exclaimed. 'This is getting bad now,' he added.

The footage, reportedly shot in a Florida location, has garnered over 8.1 million views. Viewers described the security as 'insane', 'unbelievable', and 'sad'. One comment read: 'A whole prison fence and ankle monitor for 2 steaks.'

Retailers Nationwide Rethinking Theft Prevention

Locking up merchandise to prevent theft has become increasingly common in major US chains like Target, CVS, and Walgreens. These retailers have implemented various strategies in recent years—including electronic tags, locked displays, and extra surveillance—to curb shoplifting.

In 2022, CBS News reported that some New York City stores locked up even low-cost goods like Spam. While these moves aim to protect profits, they often receive criticism from shoppers who say they feel like criminals just for browsing.

Earlier this year, Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth acknowledged that locking up essential items was hurting business. 'When you lock things up... you don't sell as many of them. We've kind of proven that pretty conclusively,' Wentworth told investors during an earnings call.

Walmart has yet to comment on its latest anti-theft strategy.

The thoroughly revamped loss-prevention regime at the Port Authority Duane Reade has finally created something of beauty, a sort of Jeff Koons homage. pic.twitter.com/gtlpzY2l9G — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) July 28, 2022

Will Caged Groceries Become the Norm?

The image of steaks locked in wire cages at Walmart paints a vivid picture of retail's growing struggle against theft. While meant to deter shoplifting, such extreme measures risk alienating everyday customers.

Industry insiders continue to debate the long-term efficacy of these tactics. While they may temporarily reduce losses from theft, they could also contribute to decreased sales and customer dissatisfaction.

Whether other retailers follow suit or pivot to subtler forms of theft prevention remains to be seen. For now, however, caged groceries serve as a potent symbol of how serious the retail theft crisis has become—and how far some stores are willing to go to protect their bottom line.