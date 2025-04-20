Full List of US Grocery Stores Open on Easter Sunday: Are Costco, Kroger, and Aldi Closed?
Easter Sunday has arrived, and with it comes the annual scramble for last-minute essentials—be it eggs, butter, or strawberries for that perfect pie. If you've just realised you're short on supplies, you might be wondering which shops are open today. Given that Easter is one of the most significant holidays in the Christian calendar, it's understandable that many retailers close their doors in observance. However, not all do. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate what's open and closed this Easter Sunday.
Grocery Stores Open on Easter Sunday
While many supermarkets are closed today, several remain open, albeit with potential adjustments to their usual hours. It's always wise to check with your local branch before heading out.
- ACME
- Albertsons
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- City Market
- CVS
- Dillons
- Dollar General
- Food 4 Less
- Food Lion
- Fred Meyer
- Fresco y Más
- Fresh Market
- Fry's
- Giant Eagle
- Giant Food
- Hannaford
- Harris Teeter
- Harveys Supermarket
- Hy-Vee
- Jay C Food Store
- Jewel-Osco
- Joe V's Smart Shop
- King Soopers
- Kroger
- Mariano's
- Market District
- Meijer
- Metro Market
- Mi Tienda
- Pay Less Super Markets
- Pick 'n Save
- QFC
- Ralph's
- Ruler Foods
- Safeway
- Shaw's
- ShopRite
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Stop and Shop
- Tom Thumb Grocery Stores
- Trader Joe's
- Vons
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- WinCo Foods
- Winn-Dixie
Stores Closed on Easter Sunday
Several major retailers have chosen to close today to allow employees time with their families.
- Aldi
- Costco
- Publix
- Target
- Sam's Club
- Lowe's
- Best Buy
- Kohl's
- JCPenney
- T.J. Maxx
- Michaels
- Marshalls
Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday
If cooking isn't on your agenda today, many dining establishments are open to serve you. However, hours can vary by location, so it's best to confirm with your local restaurant.
- McDonald's
- Wendy's
- Taco Bell
- Burger King
- Dairy Queen
- Starbucks
- Dunkin'
- Cracker Barrel
- Golden Corral
- Applebee's
- IHOP
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chili's
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- P.F. Chang's
- Panera Bread
While Easter Sunday brings closures across many major retailers and grocers, there are still plenty of options available if you need to pick up last-minute essentials, enjoy a meal out, or grab a coffee. Whether you're planning a family feast, dashing out for emergency ingredients, or simply hoping to avoid cooking altogether, it's worth checking your local store or restaurant's holiday hours in advance. With a bit of planning—and this handy guide—you'll be able to keep your Easter running smoothly without any unwelcome surprises.
