Easter Sunday has arrived, and with it comes the annual scramble for last-minute essentials—be it eggs, butter, or strawberries for that perfect pie. If you've just realised you're short on supplies, you might be wondering which shops are open today. Given that Easter is one of the most significant holidays in the Christian calendar, it's understandable that many retailers close their doors in observance. However, not all do. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate what's open and closed this Easter Sunday.

Grocery Stores Open on Easter Sunday

While many supermarkets are closed today, several remain open, albeit with potential adjustments to their usual hours. It's always wise to check with your local branch before heading out.

ACME

Albertsons

BJ's Wholesale Club

City Market

CVS

Dillons

Dollar General

Food 4 Less

Food Lion

Fred Meyer

Fresco y Más

Fresh Market

Fry's

Giant Eagle

Giant Food

Hannaford

Harris Teeter

Harveys Supermarket

Hy-Vee

Jay C Food Store

Jewel-Osco

Joe V's Smart Shop

King Soopers

Kroger

Mariano's

Market District

Meijer

Metro Market

Mi Tienda

Pay Less Super Markets

Pick 'n Save

QFC

Ralph's

Ruler Foods

Safeway

Shaw's

ShopRite

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop and Shop

Tom Thumb Grocery Stores

Trader Joe's

Vons

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

WinCo Foods

Winn-Dixie

Stores Closed on Easter Sunday

Several major retailers have chosen to close today to allow employees time with their families.

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Target

Sam's Club

Lowe's

Best Buy

Kohl's

JCPenney

T.J. Maxx

Michaels

Marshalls

Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday

If cooking isn't on your agenda today, many dining establishments are open to serve you. However, hours can vary by location, so it's best to confirm with your local restaurant.

McDonald's

Wendy's

Taco Bell

Burger King

Dairy Queen

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Cracker Barrel

Golden Corral

Applebee's

IHOP

Cheesecake Factory

Chili's

Buffalo Wild Wings

P.F. Chang's

Panera Bread

While Easter Sunday brings closures across many major retailers and grocers, there are still plenty of options available if you need to pick up last-minute essentials, enjoy a meal out, or grab a coffee. Whether you're planning a family feast, dashing out for emergency ingredients, or simply hoping to avoid cooking altogether, it's worth checking your local store or restaurant's holiday hours in advance. With a bit of planning—and this handy guide—you'll be able to keep your Easter running smoothly without any unwelcome surprises.