Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas anthem, released over three decades ago, remains remarkably lucrative, earning an estimated £2.1 million ($2.9 million) annually in royalties. As the holiday season kicks into high gear, the track surges up global streaming charts, hitting over 2B streams as of this writing--just in time for December's festive windfall.

A Historic Streaming Milestone

'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' debuting in 1994, made history last year by surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify in December 2024 — a first for any holiday song. According to the streaming platform, it is now poised for yet another chart victory as the Christmas season begins.

A Seasonal Cash Machine

Industry analysts estimate Carey earns between £1.8 million and £2.2 million ($2.5 million to $3 million) each year from her holiday hit. The Economist suggests the figure is around £1.8 million ($2.5 million), while The New York Post estimates it closer to £2.2 million ($3 million).

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, a law firm specialising in music industry law and creators of Billboard's royalty calculator, estimates the song generates approximately £2.5 million ($3.4 million) annually from streaming, radio play, and licensing. Since its release, the song has accumulated more than £75.5 million ($100 million) in total royalties, according to the Associated Press in 2023. Carey, as co-writer and performer, receives a significant slice of this revenue, alongside her co-writer Walter Afanasieff.

The song's earning potential peaks every November and December, with Spotify reporting an 860 per cent increase in global streams and a 1,100 per cent surge in US streams following its annual 'defrosting' period starting 1 November 2024.

Swifties Brace for Christmas 2025 Takeover

The song's rising popularity is reflected in streaming data. On 29 November 2025, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' ranked as the second most-streamed song globally on Kworb.net, with 5.8 million daily streams — trailing Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' by fewer than 600,000 streams.

Swift's track, from her album The Life of a Showgirl, has dominated Spotify's global chart for 57 days since its release on 3 October. Fans are already speculating about the impending seasonal shift. A Taylor Swift fan account on X celebrated the song's 57th day at number one, but comments revealed growing anxiety. One user wrote, 'Oh we're losing it today,' while others asked, 'After Christmas, is it going to be No. 1 again?'

With 1 December marking the unofficial start of the Christmas music season, Carey's track could soon end Swift's chart dominance. Notably, it has held the number one spot on Spotify's global charts every Christmas Day since 2016, marking eight consecutive years.

The 'Queen of Christmas' and Cultural Phenomenon

Carey has transformed her annual resurgence into a cultural event. Since 2019, she has posted viral 'It's Time' videos on 1 November, signalling the start of the festive season. The 2025 edition, a Sephora-sponsored ad featuring comedian Billy Eichner, amassed over 100 million views on TikTok alone.

The 'defrosting' meme — depicting Carey emerging from hibernation each November to reclaim her Christmas crown — has become an internet phenomenon, driving significant streaming activity worldwide.

Record-Breaking Certifications and Legal Wins

The Recording Industry Association of America certified the track 16× Platinum on 6 December 2024, making it the highest-certified single by a female artist in US history. It remains the only holiday song to achieve Diamond status, a milestone reached in December 2021.

In March 2025, Carey secured a legal victory when US District Judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by songwriters Andy Stone and Troy Powers, who claimed similarities to their 1989 country song of the same name. The judge labelled their claims 'frivolous' and ordered the plaintiffs to pay part of Carey's legal costs, reports Variety.

The Enduring Power of a Timeless Hit

As streaming continues to reshape music revenues, Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' exemplifies the enduring value of owning a timeless hit. For the 'Queen of Christmas,' December remains the most financially rewarding time of the year.