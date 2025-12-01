KEY POINTS New Glenn landing ends Spacex's monopoly on reusable rockets

Bezos's reusable rocket breakthrough fuels visions of mass space living

Jeff Bezos's long-held dream of humanity expanding beyond Earth has taken a dramatic step closer to reality after Blue Origin successfully landed its New Glenn rocket at sea, joining Elon Musk's SpaceX as the only company in the world capable of recovering an orbital-class booster.

The milestone, reported by Reuters, follows the company's second orbital test flight last week, which saw New Glenn reach space and then return to Earth for a controlled landing on its recovery barge.

The achievement ends more than a decade during which SpaceX stood alone as the sole operator of reusable orbital rockets, giving Musk unrivalled dominance over low-cost launch services.

For Bezos, the successful touchdown is more than a technical accomplishment. It underpins a sweeping vision for the future of civilisation that he outlined in an interview with Reuters at Italian Tech Week in Turin.

Speaking alongside Ferrari and Stellantis chairman John Elkann, Bezos said he believes that 'millions of people could be living in space within 20 years', supported by continued advances in robotics, artificial intelligence and off-world industrial development.

Bezos Foresees Industry Leaving Earth

He portrayed a future where heavy industry gradually migrates beyond Earth, relieving environmental pressures on the planet. Bezos suggested that factories, mining facilities and even data centres could operate in orbit or on the Moon, powered by space-based energy systems.

'What if the cloud actually orbited, and your neighbours did too,' Bezos told Reuters, describing the potential relocation of digital infrastructure into space as both an ecological necessity and technological inevitability.

Blue Origin's Expanding Space Blueprint

Blue Origin is already building toward that long-term goal through multiple high-profile programmes. The New Glenn rocket now stands as the company's primary launch vehicle for both government and commercial missions, with its first successful recovery marking the beginning of routine reusability.

In parallel, the firm is developing the Orbital Reef commercial space station under a NASA low-Earth-orbit destinations agreement, designed to host research, manufacturing and eventual tourism operations.

Bezos's Blue Moon lunar lander has also been selected by NASA for the Artemis V mission, positioning the company at the heart of the next human return to the Moon.

Perhaps most ambitiously, Blue Origin has begun promoting lunar industrialisation as a stepping stone toward large-scale space manufacturing, exploiting the Moon's lower gravity for spacecraft construction and orbital refuelling that could dramatically reduce mission costs.

The Quiet Space Race with Musk

The New Glenn landing signals a decisive shift in the commercial space race that has smouldered between Bezos and Musk for more than a decade.

While SpaceX revolutionised the launch market through repeated Falcon 9 recoveries, slashing costs and enabling the expansion of its Starlink satellite network, Blue Origin until recently remained focused on suborbital tourism flights rather than orbital missions.

That balance has now changed. With New Glenn proven reusable, the industry has entered its first credible two-horse race for orbital access since the dawn of modern spaceflight.

Blue Origin has already declared its intent to go even bigger, unveiling plans for New Glenn 9×4, a super-heavy rocket expected to carry up to 70 metric tonnes to low-Earth orbit, surpassing SpaceX's Falcon Heavy capacity, though still falling short of the enormous lift potential promised by SpaceX's forthcoming Starship system.

Rocket Lab Waits in the Wings

A third US company hopes to join the reusable rocket club soon. Rocket Lab, the only publicly traded firm among the three competitors, is developing its Neutron rocket, though its highly anticipated maiden flight has slipped into early 2026, giving Blue Origin an important early lead.

Ironically, Rocket Lab played a role in Blue Origin's breakthrough: the New Glenn flight carried two NASA ESCAPADE Mars spacecraft built by Rocket Lab itself. Both firms conspicuously avoided mentioning each other in their announcements, underscoring the simmering corporate rivalry over which company deserves the title of 'the next SpaceX'.

SpaceX Still Leads, but the Gap Is Narrowing

Despite Blue Origin's breakthrough, SpaceX remains the clear industry leader by volume, having completed more than 500 orbital launches and recoveries using Falcon 9 boosters.

Still, analysts say Bezos's progress marks the first genuine challenge to Musk's monopoly on rocket reusability, reshaping competitive dynamics and investment expectations across the space industry.

Humanity's Expansion Beyond Earth Takes Shape

Whether Bezos's prediction of millions of people living in space by the 2040s proves realistic remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that the successful recovery of New Glenn demonstrates the critical technological foundation for large-scale orbital operations is now firmly in place.

For the first time, civilisation's leap beyond Earth is being driven not by science fiction or distant aspiration, but by reusable spacecraft repeatedly launching into orbit and safely returning home. The era of the space economy has well and truly begun.