A South Korean integrated resort has appointed BTS member V as its global ambassador, a strategic move to leverage the K-pop star's immense influence. The appointment aims to replicate the explosive growth V has delivered for luxury brands such as Celine and Cartier.

On December 1, 2025, BTS' Taehyung was announced as Paradise City's global ambassador. The announcement was accompanied by videos shared across the resort's social channels, coinciding with the company's strongest financial performance in recent years.

Paradise Co Reports Robust Growth Amid Expansion

According to the World Casino Directory, South Korea's Paradise Co finished 2024 with a notable 10.2% growth in casino revenue, reaching KRW818.8 billion (£556 million). In sterling terms, this equates to approximately £420 million.

Breakdown of revenues shows table games generated £393 million (KRW766.7 billion), a 13.8% rise year-on-year. The total amount wagered at table games, known as table drop, increased by 11.3%, reaching £3.5 billion (KRW6.87 trillion). This indicates strong consumer confidence and a recovery in the sector.

In March 2025, Paradise Co announced a major investment plan—KRW575 billion (£316 million)—to build a new hotel in Seoul's Jangchung area, aiming for a 2028 opening. This development is the company's largest investment in recent years. The hotel will be 18 stories tall, with approximately 200 rooms and five basement levels, covering 13,950 square metres, as reported by Asia Gaming Brief.

CEO Choi Jong-hwan expressed optimism at a press conference held at Paradise City in Incheon: 'If the Japanese market has progressed significantly, I believe there is now substantial potential in the Chinese market.'

The V-Effect: Proven Economics

V's appointment as ambassador follows South Korea's easing of visa restrictions for Chinese tourists. Since September 29, 2024, Chinese group tourists can enter South Korea visa-free for up to 15 days, with the programme running until June 30, 2026.

CGTN reports that South Korea welcomed 16.37 million international visitors in 2024, with 4.6 million (28.1%) coming from China—the largest share of any country. This influx presents a significant opportunity for Paradise City to capitalise on Chinese tourism.

V's track record demonstrates the potential economic benefits of his ambassadorial role. Following his appointment, Compose Coffee, a popular South Korean café chain he endorses, saw net profit jump 186% to 47.9 billion won (£27.8 million). The brand's mobile app gained 2.6 million new users shortly after the announcement. The franchise is on track to surpass 3,000 stores nationwide this year.

At Celine, where V became global ambassador in March 2023, the brand reported a 591% increase in operating profit—from £1.29 million to £8.75 million (£2.5 billion to £17 billion). Revenue exceeded £158 million (₩307 billion) by the end of 2024, according to Sportskeeda. Within just twelve months, the brand's growth outpaced luxury peers like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, and Rolex.

Paradise City: The 'Las Vegas of Asia'

Opened in 2016, Paradise City is located on Yeongjongdo Island in Incheon, about an hour from Seoul. The complex includes hotels, a casino, spas, an indoor waterpark, convention facilities, retail spaces, and restaurants. It is often dubbed the 'Las Vegas of Asia' due to its scale and luxury offerings.

The resort's core philosophy revolves around 'Art-tainment'—a fusion of art and entertainment designed to create unique cultural experiences. In September, V attended the Frieze Seoul 2025 opening at Paradise City Art Space, Incheon.

When asked by EyesMAG about similarities between himself and Paradise City, Taehyung responded: 'Just looking at it is already amazing, right? Undeniable. It's flashy yet fun. The more you get to know it, the more charming it becomes. I think that might be what it has in common with me.'

Post-Military Career and Strategic Positioning

V completed his military service in June 2025, making this his first major entertainment and hospitality deal since then. He now serves as ambassador for eight brands, including Coca-Cola Korea, SimInvest, CELINE, Compose Coffee, Snowpeak, Cartier, Tirtir, and Yunth. Paradise City marks his ninth major endorsement, cementing his status as South Korea's most commercially valuable cultural export.

According to Kpopmap.com, Paradise Group has a long-standing commitment to the arts, nurturing talent through institutions like Kaywon High School of Arts and Kaywon University of Art and Design. The partnership with V aims to merge K-pop's global reach with the resort's luxury brand.

Shares in South Korean casinos responded positively to the news, with Paradise climbing 2.9% following China's tourism policy updates. Industry analysts suggest V's appointment will further enhance Paradise City's appeal among Gen Z travellers and international tourists.