Stranger Things is one of Netflix's highly popular and financially successful shows. The series is on its fifth season, and published reports say the show's budget has risen significantly to $30 million (£22.8 million) per episode in season 4. The cast were given massive pay raises, although some stars earn significantly less than others.

Let's break down the income levels of the lead characters into three, four, and five stars. You can see how much the stars receive per episode, as per industry sources. Note that the salaries are based on tiers, roles, and experience of the actors, as well as the results of contract negotiations.

Three Stars - $200K to $500K (£152K to £380K)

Millie Bobby Brown, or Jane Hopper in the series, receives $250,000 to $350,000 (£190K to £266K) per episode. She belongs to the special tier, although an unconfirmed report said she signed an exclusive deal for season 5 worth $18 million (£13.7 million). Brown also stars in the Enola Holmes franchise.

Finn Wolfhand, or Mike Wheeler, earns up to $375,000 (£285K) per episode as one of the young lead stars. He belongs in Tier B.

Four Stars - $700,000 to $900,000 (£532K to £684K)

Four supporting actors in adult roles, Tier C, now receive $750,000 (£570K) per episode in season 5. They are Joe Keery (Steve Hamilton), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley). The estimated individual package for this season is $6 million (£4.56 million).

The Young B leads comprise Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and earn $875,000 (£665K) per episode. The total package for each is around $7 million (£5.3 million).

The four actors in Tier B, or the 'original kids,' were paid only $20,000 (£15K) per episode in Season 1. Their salaries were aligned with that of Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield).

Five Stars - $1 Million (£760K) Above

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) are the only Adult leads in Tier A. From a reported salary of $350,000 (£266K) per episode in season 4, the compensation in season 5 is $1,187,500 (£903K) for a season total of $9.5 million (£7.22 million).

Holiday Season Treat

Season 5, and the last of the Strangers Things series will debut on 26 November 2025, on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, featuring four episodes. The next three episodes or Volume 2 will be shown on Christmas Day. The 8th and final episode is set on New Year's Eve.

Show producers, Monkey Massacre Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment, and UpsideDown Pictures, confirmed that they commissioned only five seasons at Netflix. The story revolves around the young leads but they no longer look like young teens after four seasons leading into five.

Retail Phenomenon

Netflix formed major retail partnerships in time for season 5 and its holiday drive strategy. Brands such as Nike, Converse, Target, and more retailers are on board, targeting Christmas shoppers. The supernatural hit TV series, through merchandise sales, is likely to become a retail phenomenon, as well.

By releasing the final season in three installments, Netflix wants to sustain the shopping momentum and capitalize on forecasted higher consumer spending. As for the stars, they deserve the pay bumps for their contribution to the show's success.