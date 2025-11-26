Sydney Sweeney is generating fresh speculation around her breakout character Cassie Howard in Euphoria, following a wave of rumours that Season 3 may depict Cassie running an OnlyFans-style account. However, the storyline remains unconfirmed by HBO, and the only verified comments from Sweeney merely indicate that Cassie's behaviour will become 'even worse'.

The specific claim originated from reports by the Brazilian entertainment outlet Omelete, which published that a private HBO Max preview allegedly showed Cassie dressed in a 'bunny' outfit, posing seductively while filming content, before being interrupted by Nate Jacobs. The same rumour alleges the characters are now engaged. A widely shared Instagram repost of the claim has fuelled the rumour among fans

Despite this, HBO has not publicly confirmed any plot choices for the season, and no teaser containing such a scene has been officially released. Without official confirmation, the OnlyFans angle remains fan speculation.

Sweeney Confirms Cassie Will Be 'Worse' In Upcoming Season

What is confirmed is that Sweeney herself has repeatedly teased a sharp escalation in Cassie's instability. Speaking to E! News on 30 October 2025, she said that her upcoming scenes would involve 'dildos' and that her performance was 'about to wrap filming', hinting at a provocative storyline.

Months earlier, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2025, she offered even more pointed commentary, summarising her character with: 'Cassie is crazy' and 'she's even worse'.

These remarks align with Omelete's claims of a dramatic transformation connected to Cassie's need for attention. Sweeney also confirmed completion of filming during a November appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark and on Good Morning America, where she added a cryptic hint: 'The only thing I can say is it's about God. People are gonna find God. Some people are gonna need God.'

How an OnlyFans Storyline Fits Cassie's Character Arc

Even without confirmation, an OnlyFans-style storyline could align with Cassie's established pattern of performing for validation. In Season 2, Cassie's desperation for attention from Nate — and for social acceptance — escalated into self-destructive behaviour, including a meltdown at her school's play.

A storyline centred on adult content creation could present the show's most pointed commentary yet on the intersection of social media, self-worth, and monetised sexuality. The rumoured 'bunny' costume scene mirrors how Euphoria frequently stylises hypersexual aesthetics to critique adolescent performance culture rather than simply sensationalising it.

The Engagement Rumour and Viral Wedding Speculation

Alongside the OnlyFans speculation, fans have circulated claims that Season 3 features a brief wedding scene between Cassie and Nate Jacobs. This originated after supposed leaked photos allegedly showed Sweeney in a wedding dress.

So Nate and Cassie are getting married 🫠 pic.twitter.com/cIG5Q9VLr2 — Lexi howard’s cat (@maudesfancat) April 16, 2025

No official stills confirming this have been issued by HBO, meaning this rumour, like the OnlyFans plot, remains unverified.

However, the idea of a frantic marriage is not out of narrative character for Cassie, who has consistently linked extreme romantic gestures with emotional security. Whether the wedding is real, imagined, or symbolic, it fits Sweeney's repeated comments that Season 3 will depict even more chaos.

What We Know for Certain

Sydney Sweeney has already teased that Cassie's behaviour in the upcoming season will be more extreme than ever, setting the stage for a storyline that could push her character into darker, more unpredictable territory. Season 3 itself has officially wrapped filming, meaning the countdown to its release has truly begun. Yet despite the speculation swirling online, HBO has not confirmed any plotlines involving OnlyFans or a wedding, leaving those rumours firmly in the realm of fan chatter.

For now, viewers are left with hints, rumours, and one certainty: Cassie Howard may go exactly where audiences least expect — and perhaps where they most dread.