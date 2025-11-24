Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki recently claimed on the social media platform X that the biggest stock market crash he has predicted for years has already arrived.

'It's not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing,' he wrote.

Over recent months, Kiyosaki has issued repeated warnings about an impending market downturn, urging people to move away from 'fake paper money' and invest in 'real assets' such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

The Crash Is Here, and Silver Is the Safest Asset

In his latest post, Kiyosaki asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) will eliminate millions of jobs, setting off a chain reaction that will ultimately crash office and residential real estate markets.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices have fallen 1.9% and 1.4% respectively over the past month, with the Nasdaq 100 slipping 3.5% in the same period.

Kiyosaki emphasised that now is the time to buy more gold, silver, and Bitcoin, with silver being his top choice.

'Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026,' he said.

He argued that investors prepared for the downturn could emerge wealthier, while those unprepared risk losing everything.

Having previously stated that silver remains scarce—supporting his bullish outlook—Kiyosaki forecasted gold prices could surge to $27,000 (£20,573) per ounce. Despite recent dips in gold prices in October, he remains confident that increasing investments in tangible assets is crucial for hedging against turbulent markets.

Blaming the US Federal Reserve for Economic Instability

Kiyosaki has long championed precious metals and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as stores of value that can preserve wealth in times of fiat currency weakness.

He is deeply concerned about the US government's excessive spending and rising national debt, which he believes threaten the dollar's stability. He argues that decentralised, limited-supply assets such as gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies offer a safer alternative to traditional fiat currencies.

Recently, Kiyosaki accused the US Treasury and Federal Reserve of violating laws by printing 'fake money' to cover their bills.

'If you and I did what the Fed and Treasury are doing... we would be in jail for breaking the law,' he said.

He also pointed out that the US is now the world's biggest debtor nation, further undermining confidence in the dollar.

Bitcoin's Decline and Changing Price Targets

A few weeks ago, Kiyosaki revised his Bitcoin price target to $250,000 (£190,000) in 2026, up from his previous estimate of $200,000 (£152,100) by the end of 2025.

However, Bitcoin has experienced a sharp decline, dropping 22.2% over the past month amid global volatility and massive liquidations. Trillions of dollars of investor wealth have been wiped out as the cryptocurrency's price trends moved against Kiyosaki's optimistic forecasts.

The downturn in the crypto market was partly triggered after US President Donald Trump imposed a 100% tariff on critical software from China, escalating geopolitical tensions. This policy led to panic-selling of Bitcoin as investors sought safer assets like gold and silver.

