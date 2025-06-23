The 2025 College World Series Finals between Coastal Carolina and LSU took an unexpected turn in Game 2 when two Coastal Carolina coaches were ejected in the opening inning. The umpire at the centre of the storm? Angel Campos, a name that quickly trended online following the incident. But who is he, and was he really fired from Major League Baseball?

What Happened in the CWS Finals: First Inning Fallout

During Game 2 of the CWS Finals on 22 June, tensions flared early. In the bottom of the first inning, Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall expressed frustration over several called strikes. Campos initially issued a warning, but moments later, Schnall reappeared on the field gesturing toward the plate. Campos ejected him on the spot.

As the situation escalated, first base coach Matt Schilling also became involved in the dispute. Within seconds, Schilling too was ejected. The chaotic scene included a base umpire stumbling backward as tempers boiled over. LSU would go on to win the game and clinch the championship, but the ejections became the night's top talking point.

Angel Campos: A Controversial Umpire with MLB Ties

Angel Campos served as a Major League Baseball umpire from 2007 until 2014. During his time in the majors, he was frequently criticised for his quick temper and tendency to eject players and coaches swiftly, often without warning. Notable incidents included ejections of Matt Treanor and Matt Kemp, both of which drew significant backlash.

Campos's tenure in MLB ended after the 2014 season, with a total of 585 umpired games and 23 ejections. Although no formal reason was publicly given, speculation remains strong that his dismissal was tied to inconsistent decision-making and temperament concerns. Since then, Campos has resurfaced in college-level officiating, including high-profile NCAA baseball events such as the CWS.

NCAA Rulings and Coach Suspensions

According to NCAA rules, arguing balls and strikes after a warning is grounds for immediate ejection.

Here is a statement from the NCAA regarding the ejection of Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall.



"After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game" pic.twitter.com/LeECZBjp40 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 22, 2025

In the aftermath of the incident, the NCAA confirmed suspensions for both coaches. Schnall received a two-game suspension, while Schilling was handed a three-game ban due to what the NCAA described as prolonged arguing and unsportsmanlike conduct.

These suspensions will carry over into the start of the 2026 college baseball season. Schnall later stated in a press conference that he stood by his actions, denying any physical contact with the umpiring crew.

Public Reaction and Questions About Umpire Selection

Social media erupted following the double ejection, with many fans and analysts criticising the timing and manner of Campos's decisions. The phrase "Angel Campos ejection" trended across platforms, with users questioning why a former MLB umpire with a controversial record was officiating such a critical college game.

This is the face of the umpire who just executed the biggest ump show in the history of college baseball.



Remember the name, Angel Campos. pic.twitter.com/Yu3Mc2XNEF — Cutter Whitley (@iamcutterbutter) June 22, 2025

Is anyone honestly surprised at the horrific CWS ejection call? Angel Campos has acted like a petulant child his entire career.



This is what happens when the college game just hires MLB rejects pic.twitter.com/DNKKpezyGw — Joseph Manero🇻🇦 (@JosephManero) June 22, 2025

This ump (Angel Campos) will be on top of the world until the end of this series. Rest assured hes fired or SEVERELY demoted after that. You dont do this. Understand the moment, and that you're not the moment. pic.twitter.com/S3Cu6795NE — 🏈⚾️ Pigskin Petey 🏀🏒 (@pigskinpetey) June 22, 2025

The incident has also reignited debate over how the NCAA selects umpires for marquee events. Given Campos's past, critics argue that officials should be vetted not only for experience but also for temperament and track record under pressure.

MLB Past, NCAA Present, and What Comes Next

Angel Campos was indeed fired from Major League Baseball, with many pointing to behavioural concerns as a likely reason. His involvement in the 2025 CWS Finals has once again drawn attention to his style of officiating. As controversy swirls, the NCAA may face increasing pressure to reassess its assignment policies for future championship games.

For now, Campos remains a divisive figure in the baseball world, with his past casting a long shadow over his present.