West Berkshire Lottery reached this momentous milestone following last week's draw. The West Berkshire Council proudly reports that this win comes three years after the lottery was first launched in March 2019 to help raise funds for good causes around the community.

Compared to the National Lottery, West Berkshire Lottery is able to give a bigger percentage of its profit per ticket to worthy charities. With every £1 people donate when they buy lottery tickets from West Berkshire Lottery, 60p goes towards local good causes. This is in comparison to lottery tickets bought from the National Lottery that only allocate 28p per pound.

West Berkshire Lottery players can also choose which causes they choose to support with their lottery ticket purchase. Their chosen charities will receive 50p from each ticket sold while the remaining 10p is allocated to a community fund distributed by West Berkshire Council.

Councillor Rick Jones, the chairman of the West Berkshire Council, shared, "For small charities, receiving this money is going to make a huge difference, and will go a long way. Residents of West Berkshire have again demonstrated their generosity in order to reach this milestone of £250,000 raised for so many local good causes."

More than 140 local causes have signed up to be part of the West Berkshire Lottery community. From painting classes to hedgehogs and cancer care and counselling, all lottery players have a wide array of good causes to personally support with their lottery tickers. The £1 ticket will not only help raise funds for good causes in the community but also helps players win prizes too.

Presently, more than 1,100 people play the West Berkshire Lottery weekly and more than £62,000 has been paid out in cash to lucky jackpot winners.

The founder of local charity Hedgehog Bottom said, "This is such an easy win for small charities. Yes, it takes a bit of effort upfront but once you have supporters signed up the funds come rolling in. Nothing better than opening an email telling you money has been transferred to your bank."

In an ongoing holiday promotion, players who enter before December 17 have a chance of winning a £1,000 John Lewis gift card apart from the weekly cash prizes of up to £25,000.