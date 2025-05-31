Former FBI Director James Comey is now at the centre of a federal investigation following a social media post that has sparked outrage and political tension. On 15 May 2025, Comey uploaded an image on Instagram showing seashells arranged to form the number '8647', captioned innocuously: 'Cool shell formation on my beach walk.' The post was deleted within hours, but not before it had gone viral.

Observers quickly drew attention to the numbers. In American slang, '86' is commonly used to suggest eliminating someone. The '47' is widely interpreted as a reference to Donald Trump, who is currently campaigning to become the 47th President of the United States. The implication, many claimed, was far from innocent. Trump allies accused Comey of signalling support for harm against the former president.

Comey Responds, but Backlash Grows

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 and has since been a vocal critic of the former president, insisted the number was coincidental. He claimed the shells were arranged that way naturally and that he saw no coded message when posting the photo. 'I didn't realise some people associate those numbers with violence,' he later said. 'That was never my intent.'

But that explanation has done little to calm the storm. Given Comey's high-profile position and fraught history with Trump, critics have dismissed his defence as implausible. Online, the debate only intensified, while federal officials began to take a closer look.

Agencies Mobilise as Threats Surge

The United States Secret Service confirmed it is reviewing the post for any breach of federal law. FBI Director Kash Patel said in a Fox News interview that the bureau is supporting the investigation, warning that the situation is 'serious.' He noted that threats against Trump had spiked since the post went live, forcing the agency to divert resources from other key missions, including anti-trafficking operations and child protection cases.

Patel didn't hold back: 'It is reprehensible that a former FBI director would post something so ambiguous knowing full well the climate we're in.' He added that Comey's message has strained operational capacity during a particularly volatile time.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also confirmed an active investigation is underway. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard condemned the post as 'reckless,' stating that public officials must be held to a higher standard. 'There is no way Comey wouldn't have understood how this would be received,' she said.

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered.



This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

Trump Reacts: 'He Knew What He Was Doing'

Donald Trump responded directly during a Fox News appearance, calling the post 'a coded message' and accusing Comey of intentionally inciting violence. 'He knew exactly what he was doing,' Trump said. 'After everything I've survived, including two attempts on my life last year, this cannot be brushed off as a mistake.'

Trump confirmed that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secret Service Director Sean Curran are jointly overseeing the federal response. He emphasised that public figures have a duty to avoid provoking unrest, especially in today's polarised political climate.

More Than Just a Beach Walk

While no charges have been filed, the backlash has already become a flashpoint in American politics. The incident underscores how easily digital communication, when layered with symbolism and personal history, can trigger national uproar.

Comey's past with Trump from his role in the Russia investigation to his public criticisms after being dismissed only adds to the tension. A simple photo posted from a beach walk has now evolved into a matter involving multiple federal agencies and high-level national security officials.