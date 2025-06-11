Jamie Foxx, known for his sharp wit, powerhouse performances, and musical talent, delivered an emotional speech at the 2025 BET Awards recently, shedding light on the health crisis that nearly took his life.

The Oscar-winning actor suffered a brain bleed caused by a stroke in April 2023, initially misdiagnosed as a routine headache, a medical emergency he hadn't publicly detailed until December 2024.

Foxx revealed that he had gone to see a doctor, who gave him a cortisone shot and sent him home. But his sister, Deidre Dixon, sensed something was seriously wrong and rushed him to Piedmont Hospital, where a second doctor confirmed the emergency and performed life-saving surgery.

Onstage, while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award, Foxx reflected on how close he came to death during that challenging period. 'When I saw that in memoriam, I was like, 'Man, that could've been me,' he told the audience. 'I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know that my second chance, I'm not going to turn it down.'

Foxx's Long Road to Recovery

After surgery, Foxx spent several weeks in hospital care, followed by months in a rehabilitation centre in Chicago. He later revealed he had no memory of 20 days and had to relearn how to walk and talk.

'They thought they were going to lose me because my vitals were out of control,' he said during his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was. In one particularly touching moment, he recalled how his youngest daughter, Anelise, brought her guitar into his hospital room and played for him. 'When she was playing, my vitals went down. It was God in that guitar,' he said.

With support from his family, particularly Deidre and his daughters Corinne and Anelise, Foxx gradually regained his strength. By August 2023, he shared that he was beginning to feel like himself again. He returned to filming in early 2024 and resumed hosting duties on Beat Shazam by March.

What Is a Stroke And What Are the Warning Signs?

According to medical experts, a stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either due to a blockage (ischaemic stroke) or bleeding (haemorrhagic stroke). In Foxx's case, the stroke was caused by a brain bleed, which is a less common but often more severe type.

Recognising stroke symptoms early is critical. Prompt medical attention can significantly improve chances of survival and recovery. Here are some common signs, according to experts, to look out for:

Balance problems: Sudden loss of coordination or difficulty walking

Eyesight issues: Blurred or double vision, or vision loss in one or both eyes

Facial drooping: One side of the face may droop; ask the person to smile

Arm weakness: Inability to lift one arm, or weakness on one side of the body

Speech difficulty: Slurred or incoherent speech; trouble repeating simple sentences

Severe headache: Especially if sudden and unexplained, often accompanied by nausea or dizziness

Time Can Be Your Saviour

Stroke is a medical emergency; the sooner someone receives treatment, the greater the likelihood of minimising long-term damage. Treatment options vary, from clot-busting drugs to surgical intervention, depending on the type of stroke.

In Foxx's case, his sister's rapid action made all the difference. Without her insistence on further medical evaluation, the outcome might have been tragically different.

Jamie Foxx's story is not just about celebrity survival, but it's a reminder that stroke can affect anyone at any age. His willingness to speak openly has sparked conversations about recognising symptoms, acting fast, and the importance of support systems in recovery.

'I know a lot of times, when we get on, we forget about where we come from,' Foxx said in his BET speech. 'I ain't going to turn down.'