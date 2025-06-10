UK's National Health Service (NHS) has pleaded for one million people in England to donate blood, hoping to reach at least 200,000 new donors.

This came after the public health service issued an advisory to the general public to join the ongoing cause and help stabilise the blood supply in the country.

More On The NHS' Advisory

The NHS is urging more people to donate blood following NHS Blood and Transplant's findings of a yearly shortfall of over 200,000 donors. According to the governing body, just 2% of the population currently provides blood for the entire country.

More than 5,000 donations are needed daily—totalling around 1.8 million annually to ensure a safe and stable supply that will be ready especially during times of emergency and disaster. According to this latest media release, the NHS aims to build the country's most significant volunteer force, requiring over one million active donors to meet growing demand and support critical healthcare services.

The Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, Dr Jo Farrar, said, 'Our stocks over the past 12 months have been challenging. If we had a million regular donors, this would help keep our stocks healthy—you'd truly be one in a million.'

Where Can You Donate Blood?

According to the advisory, interested blood donors may set an appointment online at any of their available donor centres. As of this writing, the centres and their corresponding appointment slots are as follows (subject to real-time changes based on demand of centres):

Bristol - 20 appointments

Cambridge - 12 appointments

Leicester - 21 appointments

London, Brixton – 58 appointments

London, Edgware - 18 appointments

London, West End - 20 appointments

London, Westfield Shepherd's Bush - 16 appointments

Manchester, Norfolk House - 17 appointments

Newcastle - 11 appointments

Plymouth - 28 appointments

Sheffield - 25 appointments

The NHS has also ensured that blood is needed all day and that donors who are unable to set an appointment or don't have a donor centre nearby can call the NHS at their trunkline number, 0300 123 23 23.

What Type of Blood is Needed

While all blood types are welcome–as long as they pass initial check-ups by the medical team—the NHS is looking especially for those with O-negative blood and individuals of Black heritage.

While it is common knowledge that O negative is the universal blood type used in emergencies, only 8% of the population has it, while it makes up 15% of hospital use. People of Black Caribbean and Black African heritage are more likely to have the Ro blood subtype, which is vital for treating sickle cell disease.

Said the NHS has noted the disease as the UK's fastest-growing genetic blood disorder.

'Over the past year, England has seen an increased wave of blood donation registrations – including the largest ever increase in registrations from Black heritage communities', the NHS stated.

For Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS Co-National Medical Director, regular blood donors provide a lifeline for patients across the NHS.

'Donating blood is a powerful way to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, so I'd encourage anyone considering becoming a donor to please come forward to help stabilise blood stocks as we near a critical low – you could help save someone's life,' she said.