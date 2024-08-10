KEY POINTS The CrossFit Games is a four-day event that attracts athletes from all over the world and is widely regarded as the ultimate test of physical capability.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, organisers of the CrossFit Games have come under fire

The CrossFit Games, renowned for being the ultimate test of physical endurance and capability, turned tragic on Thursday morning when Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic, 28, lost his life while participating in the event. The incident occurred during the swimming segment of the competition, held at Marine Creek Lake near Fort Worth, Texas, where Dukic disappeared under the water, sparking a frantic search and subsequent outrage online.

The annual CrossFit Games attract athletes from across the globe, challenging them in a series of grueling events that test their limits. This year, the event took a devastating turn when Dukic, an experienced athlete, went missing approximately 100 metres from the end of an 800-metre swim, following a 3.5-mile run. Despite the presence of safety measures, Dukic failed to resurface, leading to a swift response from emergency services.

Search and Recovery Efforts

Emergency services were alerted around 08:00 local time (14:00 BST) when Dukic was last seen struggling in the water. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched, involving a dive team from the Fort Worth Police Department and the use of drones to scour the lake. Tragically, about an hour later, the search concluded with the recovery of Dukic's body.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to confirm the official cause of death, leaving many questions unanswered as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the organisers of the CrossFit Games have expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. In a statement, they said, "We are devastated by the passing of Lazar Dukic. Our hearts are with Lazar's family, friends, and fellow athletes. Out of respect for the family and in cooperation with the Fort Worth Police Department, we will share updates when possible."

In response to the tragedy, Thursday's events were promptly suspended, and the organisers have pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Criticism and Accusations of Negligence

In the wake of Dukic's death, the CrossFit Games and its organisers have come under intense scrutiny. Social media erupted with criticism, with many users accusing the organisers of gross negligence and questioning the adequacy of the safety measures in place. A video of the incident has since gone viral, fuelling the outrage.

One particularly vocal user on X, formerly Twitter, expressed their frustration, stating, "You have no idea how incensed I am watching this video where there is a clear active drowning victim. This should result in lawsuits and jail time for the people responsible." The same user further criticised the absence of prompt intervention, asking, "Where were the lifeguards? Where were the other competitors? Where were the event organisers? The safety boats?"

The sentiment was echoed across various social media platforms, with another user highlighting the importance of safety protocols in such events. "There is a reason swimming is first in a triathlon," the user noted, pointing out the dangers of swimming when fatigued after other strenuous activities. The post continued, "Hope CrossFit gets sued out of existence," underscoring the growing demand for accountability.

Lazar Dukic: A Life Remembered

Lazar Dukic was not only a prominent figure in the CrossFit community but also a beloved individual known for his kindness and humour. Born and raised in Serbia, Dukic had a passion for water polo before transitioning to CrossFit, where he quickly made a name for himself. His debut at the 2021 CrossFit Games marked the beginning of a promising career, and he shared a close bond with his brother Luka, who also became involved in the sport.

In the aftermath of his tragic passing, the CrossFit community has rallied to support Dukic's family. Charity FITAID has organised a GoFundMe fundraiser, with proceeds going to assist his loved ones during this difficult time. The fundraiser page pays tribute to Dukic, describing him as a person who "was known for his kindness, humour, and supportive nature."