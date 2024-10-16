Derek Hough, the six-time champion of Dancing with the Stars and a beloved judge on the show, has always been a prominent figure in the world of dance. However, in December 2023, his personal life took a dramatic turn when his wife, Hayley Erbert, suffered a serious health crisis while the couple were on their Symphony of Dance tour. Erbert, also a professional dancer, underwent an emergency craniectomy after suffering from a cranial hematoma, a life-threatening condition that resulted from a burst blood vessel.

As Hough shared on Instagram at the time, Erbert had become disoriented during their performance in Washington, D.C., and was immediately taken to the hospital. There, doctors quickly diagnosed the issue and performed the surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain, according to Good Morning America.

Despite the harrowing experience, Erbert's resilience shone through. She later underwent a cranioplasty to repair the skull defect left by the emergency procedure. Reflecting on the ordeal, Erbert described it as "the most challenging thing" she had ever faced, both physically and mentally. Nevertheless, she credited her support system, especially Hough, for helping her through the ordeal.

Returning to the Dance Floor

After months of recovery, the couple emotionally returned to the Dancing with the Stars stage in October 2024. Their performance, dedicated to Erbert's journey, left the audience in tears. Dancing to Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things (Acoustic)", the pair showcased their immense talent and the strength they had gained from facing such a life-altering experience together.

As Erbert explained, regaining her strength and learning to walk again had been difficult, but she was immensely proud of her recovery. According to ABC News, Hough, who described Erbert as his "beautiful miracle," expressed his gratitude for being able to dance with his wife again, calling it nothing short of a miracle.

A Whirlwind Year of Recovery and Celebration

Amid this intense recovery, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August 2024. Reflecting on their first year of marriage, Erbert took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, celebrating their journey and the strength of their bond. "We've seen the highest highs and faced the lowest lows," Erbert wrote, adding, "I've never been more certain that I made the best decision of my life a year ago."

The couple's wedding took place on August 26, 2023, in a picturesque Monterey County, California ceremony. Surrounded by friends, family, and Dancing with the Stars alums, they tied the knot in a celebration that perfectly reflected their shared love of dance and each other. Hayley Erbert walked in a custom Marchesa gown down the aisle, while Derek Hough donned a sleek Tom Ford suit. The couple's first dance was set to Forrest Blakk's "Fall Into Me", and they kept the choreography simple to fully embrace the moment, according to Good Morning America.

Their first year of marriage has been anything but ordinary. Alongside Erbert's health scare, they also resumed their Symphony of Dance tour in April 2024 once Erbert was well enough to perform again. The couple has since kept their fans updated on social media, sharing snippets of their life on tour and celebrating their milestones.

Derek Hough's Net Worth in 2024

While Derek Hough's personal life has been eventful, his career continues to flourish. Hough's estimated net worth in 2024 stands at $8 million, a figure bolstered by his extensive work in choreography, reality TV, and more. Hough first rose to fame through his appearances on Dancing with the Stars, winning six seasons as a contestant. His talent and popularity on the show led to his role as a judge, replacing the late Len Goodman. According to Reality Tea, he earns approximately $1.2 million per season as a judge.

In addition to Dancing with the Stars, Hough's income streams include his choreography work for high-profile events, such as the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. He has also explored singing, appearing in music videos like "That Song in My Head" and releasing his single, "Get My Name." Additionally, Hough has made acting appearances in films such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Make Your Move.

Hough also benefits from a strong presence on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, which contribute to his overall wealth. His multi-faceted career, spanning dancing, acting, singing, and social media, has solidified his status as a successful entertainer and helped him build a significant fortune.

Looking Forward

As they move forward, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are cherishing each moment together, both on and off the stage. In interviews, they've shared their excitement about the future, with Hough expressing his joy at being committed to someone he loves for the rest of his life. "It's a beautiful feeling," Hough said, "a beautiful sense of freedom and excitement." As they continue to heal from the past year's challenges, the couple remains focused on their shared passion for dance and their enduring love for one another.

Despite the ups and downs, Derek and Hayley are clearly stronger than ever, ready to continue their "beautiful adventure" together, one dance step at a time.