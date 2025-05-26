A proposed reality television series starring immigrants competing for US citizenship has sparked mass backlash due to fears of dehumanisation and exploitation. Titled The American, the show would follow pre-vetted immigrants as they participate in challenges across the US, with the winner receiving a green card—among other rewards. The proposal gained attention when it was reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem supports the project. While some view this controversial blend of immigration and prime-time entertainment as a celebration of American ideals, others have compared it to a dystopian spectacle.

A Radical Reimagining of the Citizenship Journey

The American is a TV series concept created by Rob Worsoff, a Canadian-born producer best known for Duck Dynasty and Millionaire Matchmaker, both of which were riddled with controversy. The 35-page pitch, obtained by DailyMail.com, proposes a high-production show starring contestants from different countries, each with a compelling story and a strong desire to become American citizens.

Contestants would arrive at Ellis Island aboard 'The Citizen Ship,' where they would be given a personalised baseball glove before embarking on a train journey across the country. Each episode would take place in a different US state, where participants would engage in regionally themed challenges—such as gold mining in San Francisco or log-rolling in Wisconsin. Other proposed challenges include rocket launching in Florida, rafting in Colorado, clam digging in Maine, horseback mail delivery between Missouri and Kansas and assembling a Model T Ford in Detroit.

The show aims to be a spectacle, with emotional victories, losses and dramatic ceremonies to commemorate the finale.

Miles, Starbucks, Gas And Citizenship: The Price of A Green Card

Winners of The American will obtain citizenship in a televised, borderline-theatrical event. They'll travel to Washington DC and be sworn in on the Capitol steps by a 'top American politician or judge' as Air Force Thunderbirds soar overhead.

For thematic purposes, the show would be hosted by high-profile, naturalised Americans. It is reported that some of the cleebrities being considered include Sofia Vergara, Ryan Reynolds, and Mila Kunis.

Worsoff's pitch claims that viewers 'will be reminded what it means to be American–through the eyes of the people who want it most.' He is confident that the show will move people's hearts, affirming, 'There won't be a dry eye within 10 miles!'

In addition to citizenship, winners are also set to receive rewards like 1 million American Airlines points, a £7,456 ($10,000) Starbucks gift card, and a lifetime supply of 76 gasoline.

The polarising proposal has gained public traction following rumours that Noem will campaign in its favour—and they might just be right.

Homeland Security Secretary Offers to Assist Controversial Reality Show

Worsoff's pitch might become a reality thanks to support from key government figures. Although she has not been formally briefed on the initiative, multiple sources confirm Noem is looking to connect the proposal with major streaming or cable networks. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has even reportedly offered officials from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to tally votes on the show. Noem's top spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, confirmed DHS staff were reviewing the proposal, adding: 'I think it's a good idea.'

Despite Noem's reported enthusiasm, the proposal has been widely slammed, with netizens and high-profile figures alike comparing The American to Suzanne Collins' best-selling novels.

Worsoff Speaks Out Amid Mounting Backlash

In a recent edition of the Late Show, host Stephen Colbert criticised the proposal, expressing his outrage and horror. He dubbed the pitch 'dystopian' and accusing the creators of turning a serious issue into a televised contest.

'Wait, a Canadian came up with the idea for this?' Colbert asked, amused. 'Well, I guess some immigrants really do make this country... Worsoff.'

The backlash has prompted Worsoff to defend his idea. In an interview with CNN, he claimed the show would be a heartfelt tribute to the immigrant experience, which he has firsthand knowledge of.

'As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most,' he explained. During this interview, he doubled down on his proposed challenges, which include pizza-making in New York.

'Anybody with half a brain with a critical mind thinking about this show for five seconds would of course conclude that it's not The Hunger Games,' Worsoff said. On the Late Show, Colbert replied that 'anyone who thought about it for six seconds' would realise it sounds precisely like the dystopian Panem.

The controversial proposal has also caused waves on social media, where users are expressing their shock and fear at the show even being considered.

'Sick to My Stomach': Influencers Protest the Proposal in Viral Videos

Influencers are voicing their outrage at Worsoff's pitch, rallying their fans against the proposed show. Spencewuah, best known for his relatable, comedic content, highlighted the abusive nature of The American in a recent video.

'Welcome to America, where immigrants compete in patriotic challenges like gold panning, rocket launching and clam digging,' he said. 'Because nothing screams "you belong here" like exploiting the immigrant experience.' Spencewuah also emphasised Worsoff's hypocrisy and insensitivity, stating: 'Now, Rob is saying the show will "humanise" immigrants and they're paraded around the country in an Amtrak train doing state-themed challenges. Because what better way to honour people who are fleeing violence, poverty, war, persecution, than by handing them a GoPro and telling them to speed run a Ford factory in Detroit.'

Spencewuah believes the show would strip migrants of their humanity for all of the US to see, only to be rewarded with a chance to stay in the country that used their struggles for profit.

'Why enforce the law when you can monetise trauma and call it patriotism?' he asked, irate.

Influencer and counsellor Tell Williams also spoke out about the subject, sharing his horror: 'Treating people— real-life migrants at that—like dancing monkeys for your entertainment. What? This is so dramatically inhumane that it makes me f*cking sick to my stomach. And this is coming from a party that for years has said that "people should [come into the US] the right way, they shouldn't take the easy way out."'

'I must've missed that day in Civics class when they learned that the "right way" was to humiliate people on television,' he added.

Netizens are similarly disgusted, with several commenting, 'The Hunger Games was not a playbook, it was a warning.' One weary user added: 'The fact we are dealing with both the Hunger Games and the Handmaid's Tale has me exhausted.'

The backlash surrounding The American highlights the dangers and implications of using real-life trauma for views and profit. Though the pitch may be marketed as a patriotic celebration of immigration, some fear it will turn deeply personal, often painful journeys and aspirations into entertainment fodder. If it is approved, this would set a concerning precedent for the future of US immigration standards and television as a whole. As Worsoff continues campaigning for his idea, it is vital to remember that immigrants deserve dignity and respect, not reality TV treatment and drama.