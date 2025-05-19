US Embassy Warns: Visa Overstay Could Mean Jail or Deportation

On 17 May 2025, the US Embassy in India issued a stark warning to US visa holders, cautioning that overstaying on authorised periods could lead to deportation, permanent entry bans, fines, or imprisonment.

The advisory, amplified by a new 30-day registration rule under the Trump administration, has sparked panic among Indian travellers, particularly those on work, student, and tourist visas.

As stricter immigration policies unfold, what does this mean for Indian visa holders, and how are they navigating the heightened enforcement?

A Stern Warning Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The US Embassy's advisory, posted on X on 17 May 2025, stated, 'If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future,' per The Economic Times.

This warning aligns with President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies, intensified by Executive Order 14159, signed on 20 January 2025, which directs the Department of Homeland Security to enforce visa compliance rigorously.

The advisory has caused alarm among Indian visa holders, with social media posts on X reflecting fears of sudden deportation.

The panic stems from a new rule requiring all foreign nationals staying in the US for over 30 days to register with federal authorities under the Alien Registration Act, per The Indian Express.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized, 'The law mandates that all non-citizens staying beyond 30 days must register with federal authorities,' in an April 2025 statement, warning of criminal charges, fines, or jail for non-compliance.

This rule, part of Trump's broader crackdown, targets visa overstays and unregistered foreigners, heightening fears among Indian students and professionals who face complex visa timelines.

Challenges and Reactions from Indian Travellers

Indian visa holders, numbering over 1.4 million annually, face significant challenges navigating these rules. The 30-day registration requirement, effective since April 2025, has caught many off-guard, particularly students on F-1 visas and professionals on H-1B visas, who often juggle renewals or extensions, per Times of India.

The US Embassy advised those facing delays to contact the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) promptly to extend stays legally, avoiding penalties. However, limited appointment slots and processing delays at USCIS have fuelled anxiety, with some travellers fearing accidental violations.

Indian students in cities like New York and San Francisco have expressed concerns about unclear registration processes, with some reporting difficulties accessing USCIS support.

The advisory's timing, amidst Trump's push for mass deportations and a federal court's 17 May 2025 ruling against expedited deportations without due process, underscores the tension between enforcement and legal protections, complicating compliance for visa holders.

Broader Implications for US-India Relations

The advisory reflects a broader shift in US immigration policy under Trump, targeting not just illegal entries but also legal visa holders' compliance.

This has strained US-India relations, as Indian nationals, a significant portion of US visa recipients, face heightened scrutiny.

The USCIS's April 2025 statement that visas are a 'privilege' requiring respect for US laws has raised concerns about arbitrary visa revocations, especially for students and workers contributing to the US economy.

The panic among Indian travellers tests the balance between immigration enforcement and bilateral ties. Will stricter rules deter legal migration, or streamline compliance?

As Indian visa holders scramble to register and avoid overstays, the advisory underscores the high stakes of Trump's policies, challenging their ability to adapt in a climate of fear and uncertainty.