The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, has triggered anger, grief and political confrontation in the US. Good was killed during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis on 7 January 2026, after an encounter with a federal agent from ICE.

Within hours, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly demanded that ICE leave the city, linking the agency's presence directly to the death.

Jacob Frey Tells ICE To 'Get the Fu** Out'

According to USA TODAY, Mayor Frey addressed the situation during a press conference on the afternoon of 7 January 2026, speaking directly to ICE following Good's death. He accused the agency of worsening fear rather than improving safety.

'To ICE: Get the fu** out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,' Frey said, standing before reporters and community members. He added that ICE's stated goal of public safety was failing, saying the operation was doing 'exactly the opposite.'

Frey directly tied the agency's presence to the fatal shooting. 'People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart... and now somebody is dead. That's on you,' he said. He also rejected claims that the agent acted in self-defence, after reviewing video footage of the incident.

Despite his harsh words, Frey urged residents not to escalate tensions. He called for calm and peaceful responses, warning against confrontations with federal agents.

Renee Nicole Good's Tragic Death

Renee Nicole Good was shot at around 10:25 am local time in a residential area of south Minneapolis. The location is less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed in 2020, a detail that has deepened public emotion.

Federal authorities said the ICE agent fired after Good allegedly attempted to use her SUV to ram officers. The Department of Homeland Security described the shots as defensive, while Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent feared officers would be run down.

Local officials strongly disputed that account. Frey said video footage showed Good driving away from agents, not towards them. Eyewitnesses supported that view, with one resident saying the woman 'posed absolutely no threat at all' and appeared to be trying to leave.

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now investigating the shooting. Vigils were held across Minnesota later that day, and Minneapolis Public Schools cancelled classes for two days as a precaution.

Who Is Renee Nicole Good?

Renee Nicole Good was a long-term Minneapolis resident. She was married and had a six-year-old son. Video from the scene captured her spouse shouting, 'She's my wife,' moments after the shooting.

Her mother, Donna Ganger, confirmed her identity and said Good was not involved in anti-ICE protests. 'She was probably terrified,' Ganger said, calling the shooting 'stupid'. She described her daughter as compassionate and deeply caring, someone who spent her life helping others.

Local leaders said Good appeared to be observing or documenting the operation rather than confronting agents.

ICE Faces Increasing Scrutiny

Good's death has intensified criticism of ICE operations across the US. Local leaders, community members and eyewitnesses have questioned the agency's use of force and its growing presence in major cities.

At vigils in Duluth and Mankato, speakers described the killing as unjustified and called for accountability. Officials also pointed to similar incidents, including a fatal ICE shooting in Chicago in September 2025, as part of a wider pattern.

Will ICE Leave Minneapolis?

Mayor Frey has demanded that ICE withdraw from Minneapolis to prevent further harm. Federal officials, however, have said operations will continue, despite local opposition. As per BBC, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the ICE will continue its operations in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of agents remain deployed as investigations continue. For now, the city waits for answers, as the death of Renee Nicole Good remains at the centre of a national debate over immigration enforcement and public safety.