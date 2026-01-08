A disturbing video has surfaced in the Minneapolis ICE shooting case, showing agents blocking a doctor from checking on Renee Nicole Good moments after she was fatally shot by one of their colleagues. The 37-year-old US citizen and mother was killed on 7 January 2026 during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Local officials have fiercely disputed federal accounts, labelling the incident preventable and demanding ICE's immediate withdrawal from the city. As of 8 January 2026, the FBI and state authorities are investigating amid widespread protests and calls for justice.

The Fatal Shooting

Eyewitnesses described how four ICE agents in two vehicles surrounded Good's maroon Honda Pilot on a residential street. She reversed the SUV slightly before attempting to drive forward to leave, prompting an agent to fire three shots through the driver's side window.

Federal statements claim she weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to run over the officer, deeming it an act of domestic terrorism. However, bystander video footage contradicts this narrative, showing the agent stepping into the vehicle's path and creating the danger.

Good, originally from Colorado and a resident of the Twin Cities, crashed into another car and was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident occurs amid ICE's surge of over 2,000 agents targeting suspected fraud in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area, which began on 6 January.

Blocked Medical Aid

The video captures agents refusing a doctor's access to Good, saying 'We have our own medics'. The physician identified himself but was turned away, with one agent reportedly dismissing his plea indifferently.

Paramedics arrived approximately 15 minutes later but were delayed by ICE vehicles blocking the road. Witnesses criticised the agents for handling Good's body roughly without a stretcher. On X, the verified account Republicans against Trump posted the footage, describing the denial of aid as beyond outrageous.

This video, taken after an ICE agent shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, shows agents denying a physician access to her and telling bystanders to “just relax.” Beyond outrageous.

pic.twitter.com/RqgkfQJ4Xv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 7, 2026

These events have fuelled accusations of negligence and deliberate malice in ensuring her death. Mayor Jacob Frey called the federal explanation 'bullshit' and demanded ICE depart Minneapolis. Protests erupted soon after, with crowds chanting her name and clashing with police.

Reactions and Investigations

Governor Tim Walz described the shooting as totally avoidable and accused the Trump administration of governing by reality TV. President Donald Trump's border Czar Tom Homan defended the agent, insisting it was self-defence against a threat. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem echoed the domestic terrorism label, prompting calls for her resignation.

Democratic leaders condemned it as state violence. Hundreds of protesters gathered, leading to school closures and spread of demonstrations. The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are conducting the investigation, with calls for body camera footage.

The Minneapolis ICE shooting has escalated national debates on federal immigration tactics. As investigations continue, officials emphasise the need for calm while pursuing facts and accountability. Good's family mourns the loss of a devoted mother to a six-year-old son.

Family disclosures reveal Good was a poet and widow who had recently moved to the city from Kansas City. She belonged to ICE Watch, a community group monitoring raids. Candlelight vigils have drawn thousands, while legal organisations advocate for civil rights lawsuits.