Larry, the cat who lives at 10 Downing Street, seems to be the only constant in a place where everything changes every minute.

The feline, which was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, has served three Tory PMs. He was adopted during the tenure of former Prime Minister David Cameron to chase rodents away from his official residence. Since then, Larry has remained at Downing Street.

A book by political commentator Matthew d'Ancona claimed that Larry is not appreciated by the Camerons. However, the former prime minister denied the claims and said that he loved the feline very much.

"Totally untrue. He is very popular with everyone in the building and we all get on purr-fectly well," a government spokesman said about the book's claims in 2013.

The cat was elected "chief mouser" of the Cabinet Office in 2011 and holds the title to this day. Larry has met a number of world leaders, including former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, per The Independent.

Time to clarify a few things:

1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”

2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street

3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay

4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

There has been a lot of confusion about whether the cat would be staying back or not since Boris Johnson is no longer the prime minister. The cat is loved by everyone on the 10 Downing Street staff and is technically owned by them. So the prime minister may leave the office, but Larry the cat is not going anywhere. He will only be sharing his house with newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Several billboards had cropped up all across London as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss fought for the prime minister's seat. One of the boards even called for Larry to become the new leader of the UK.

A billboard has appeared in London of Larry the cat. 😂#LarryForLeader pic.twitter.com/93MDPIaPUX — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) September 4, 2022

Now been handed this en route to work and I’ve got no choice but to Stan. Hackney central is really working overtime in support of Larry the cat here. #Larry4leader pic.twitter.com/pYu7ZLjnZ4 — rebecca rose (@beckyjanerose) September 1, 2022

Social media users were also enthusiastic about coming up with creative memes for their beloved cat. "Larry the cat is said to be crestfallen after finally getting rid of Boris Johnson, only to be lumbered with Liz Truss," commented a Twitter user.

"Has the government considering selling subscriptions to a 24/7 live stream of Larry the Cat? Because I would pay," commented another.