In the 22 months since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine has successfully reclaimed 54 per cent of its territories that were occupied by Russia.

While the Russian Armed Forces still have control of 18 per cent of Ukraine, this year, the Ukrainian Army has made significant advancements in its ground offensive.

Last month, the Commander-in-Chief for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi suggested that the situation on the front line, currently located in the Kherson region of Ukraine, could be on its way to becoming a stalemate and an opportunity for negotiations.

However, the Commander-in-Chief has since declined to comment on his past statement and future counteroffensive plans.

"This is a war. I can't say what I plan, what we should do. Otherwise, it will be a show, not a war," Ukraine's RBC media quoted Zaluzhnyi saying.

Zaluzhnyi went on to criticise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for sacking a group of regional military draft office chiefs.

"These were professionals, they knew how to do this, and they are gone," the Commander-in-Chief told reporters.

The military recruitment chiefs were fired by the President in August this year, as part of a corruption crackdown.

This week, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, a Brigadier General who has led counteroffensives against Russia, revealed that the Ukrainian troops on the front line have also faced a shortage of artillery shells.

Pointing the finger at foreign support, the senior general said that the Ukrainian military was forced to delay other operations that had been planned.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that the US would provide Ukraine with one more military aid package in December.

After that, any further assistance deliveries would need to be agreed upon in Congress.

Addressing US lawmakers, in a statement, Zelensky pleaded: "You can count on Ukraine, and we hope just as much to be able to count on you."

In response to Biden's warning, the Alphen Group, an organisation made up of more than 40 former diplomats and defence officials from the US and NATO, pleaded with the US to continue providing Ukraine with its military support.

The US military assistance is a vital part of Ukraine winning its battle against Russia, the Alphen Group noted.

If Ukraine were to lose the war, the outcome would not only be catastrophic for Ukraine, but it could also be disastrous to the US and its allies – the former diplomats and defence officials recognised.

Since January 2022, prior to the conflict escalation, Ukraine has received almost $350 billion in aid. Out of the aid funding, the US has donated a staggering $77 billion to Ukraine's cause.

Praising international assistance, Zelenskyy appeared grateful to the European Union for imposing further sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The sanctions would "truly reduce" Russia's ability to finance its assault on Ukraine, the Ukrainian President said.

This week, the UK also passed the new legislation that allowed for the additional sanctioning of Russian businesses.

The extreme financial limitations were agreed upon by the UK and its allies, including the US and other current member states of NATO.

The import and export limitations targeted technology companies and recognised how the profits could be used to support Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The additional restrictions on Russia's economy mark the most severe sanctions ever imposed on a major country.

Since February 2022, almost 22,000 causalities among Ukrainian civilians have been caused by Russian air strikes.

The relentless fighting has also left more than five million Ukrainians internally displaced and more than 17.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

More than six million people have fled Ukraine, seeking refuge overseas in Europe.

After less than two years of fighting, it has been estimated that almost 50,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded by the conflict.