The Alexander brothers—Tal, Oren, and Alon—hailed as titans in the world of luxury real estate, are now at the centre of shocking allegations of sex trafficking and rape.

Over the course of a decade, the brothers are accused of exploiting their wealth, fame, and influence to lure, drug, and assault dozens of women.

A Glittering Facade of Success

The Alexander brothers were born into privilege, the sons of Shlomy and Orly Alexander, an Israeli couple who emigrated to the United States in 1982.

Rising from poverty, Shlomy built a real estate empire while Orly co-founded the highly successful Kent Security firm.

Together, they climbed to the heights of Miami's elite, residing in a £14.4 million ($18 million) Bal Harbour mansion.

Their children were raised amidst this opulence, with Oren and Tal following in their father's footsteps in real estate while Alon joined the family business.

Oren and Tal became known as "The Alexander Team" and gained international fame for brokering deals for high-profile clients, including Kanye West, Tommy Hilfiger, and Leon Black.

They made headlines for record-breaking transactions, such as the £188.41 million ($238 million) sale of a New York City penthouse to billionaire Ken Griffin in 2019.

Their prominence was further cemented with the £39.58 million ($50 million) sale of a Miami mansion in 2019, which set a local record.

In 2022, the brothers established their own firm, Official Partners, and Oren's marriage to model Kamila Hansen was featured in Vogue.

Yet, behind this glittering facade, prosecutors allege, lay a sinister reality.

Allegations of Exploitation and Abuse

According to a federal indictment unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Alexander brothers orchestrated a decade-long scheme to drug and rape women.

Prosecutors claim the brothers hosted lavish international parties and gatherings, enticing victims with promises of luxury and exclusivity.

Once lured in, the women were allegedly drugged, restrained, and subjected to repeated sexual assaults.

The indictment alleges that Tal and Oren used their celebrity status to gain trust and lure victims.

Parties became a means to gather what the brothers reportedly referred to as a "wish list" of potential victims.

Prosecutors assert that the brothers worked alongside other associates to carry out their crimes.

The Alexander Family Legacy in Ruins

Model Kamila Hansen and Official Partners co-founder Oren Alexander’s relationship began the old-fashioned way—with a pickup line. Go inside their dream wedding here: https://t.co/PBEJiALU5J — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 17, 2023

The fallout has shaken Miami's elite circles. Shlomy and Orly Alexander, once hailed as a rags-to-riches success story, now face the prospect of seeing their family legacy destroyed.

Shlomy, a hands-on developer, is known for high-end property developments across Miami, the Hamptons, New York City, and Aspen.

Orly, who describes herself as a proud mother of four, has long been involved in philanthropic efforts, but now faces a family scandal of unprecedented scale.

The Alexander parents and their youngest son, Niv, who worked as a journalist, have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Nevertheless, their courtroom appearance in support of the indicted brothers drew scrutiny, especially when Shlomy was asked by reporters how he was doing and responded, "Great!"

Details of the Allegations

The case involves disturbing accounts from victims spanning over a decade. Court records reveal that Alon and Oren were indicted for three sexual assaults between 2016 and 2021.

The 2016 assault allegedly involved a woman invited to Miami Beach by Alon, only to find herself alone at his residence where she was attacked by Alon, Oren, and their cousin Ohad Fisherman, who remains at large.

In another case from 2017, a woman accused Oren of luring her to a Miami property under false pretences, drugging her, and assaulting her repeatedly.

According to the indictment, he later sent her threatening messages to silence her. A similar incident in 2021 involved another woman who claimed Oren restrained her and committed violent acts.

The federal charges include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, as well as individual charges of sex trafficking. If convicted, each brother faces life imprisonment.

From Fame to Infamy

The Alexander brothers, once synonymous with glamour and success, are now fighting for their lives in court.

Their rise and fall have stunned those who knew them, and the real estate industry is grappling with the impact of their alleged crimes.

While the legal process unfolds, the brothers remain in custody, with the possibility of bail pending.

The shocking allegations have left the once-glittering Alexander name tarnished, a far cry from the world of luxury and influence they once dominated.