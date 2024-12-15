A chilling case of infant abuse in California has captured international attention after a nanny was caught on camera violently abusing a two-day-old baby.

The nanny, Guitan Liu, fled to China before authorities could intervene, leaving a devastated family and an outraged public calling for justice.

Trusted Caregiver Turned Villain

The wealthy Chinese-American family, residing in a £6.27 million ($8 million) mansion in Hillsborough, California, hired 56-year-old Liu in September to care for their newborn daughter.

Liu had come highly recommended by what they believed was a reputable reference. Shockingly, it was later revealed that the reference was a fraudulent endorsement written by her own daughter, Christina Liu, an HR professional at TikTok.

Following the revelations, TikTok reportedly terminated Christina's employment. Liu began working for the family shortly after the birth of their baby girl.

She was entrusted with the care of the child during the delicate postpartum period, a time when new parents rely heavily on caregivers.

However, just days into her employment, Liu's abusive behaviour began to surface.

The First Alarming Signs

WARNING: DISTRESSING FOOTAGE OF ABUSE

On 2 October, the parents were alerted to Liu's rough handling of the baby through the live feed of a baby monitor.

The mother, initially concerned but unaware of the full extent of the abuse, confronted Liu, who denied wrongdoing and burst into tears, pleading her innocence. She assured the family that she would never harm a child.

Later that night, the father decided to review past footage from the baby monitor. What he discovered was far more disturbing than he could have imagined: Liu was repeatedly caught shaking, slapping, and smothering the infant.

In one instance, she violently struck the baby's head with a bottle of formula. The infant's agonised screams were chilling, yet Liu continued her actions without hesitation.

Evidence of Repeated Abuse

Further footage revealed that the abuse was not a one-time incident but a repeated pattern of cruelty.

Liu was seen roughly yanking the baby's limbs, throwing her across a bed like a ragdoll, and pressing a blanket against her face for prolonged periods, risking suffocation.

These acts, horrifying in isolation, occurred over multiple days.

The traumatised parents immediately fired Liu and took their baby to the hospital.

Medical evaluations, including X-rays and an MRI, showed no apparent physical injuries, but doctors cautioned that neurological damage could manifest years later.

Escape to China

When the family reported the abuse to Hillsborough police, they learned that Liu had already fled the country.

Authorities believe she was assisted by her daughter, Christina Liu, in orchestrating her escape to China.

Christina allegedly helped her mother evade accountability by arranging for her swift departure and using her professional network to suppress any immediate consequences.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe has condemned Liu's actions as "unspeakably evil."

He confirmed that Liu faces multiple felony charges of child cruelty, each carrying a maximum sentence of six years.

"Given the magnitude of this case, she could face decades in prison if convicted," Wagstaffe stated.

Social Media Uproar

The baby's mother, using the Instagram handle "Bay Area Mom D," shared her family's harrowing ordeal. She posted several clips from the baby monitor footage, showing the abuse in graphic detail.

In one particularly disturbing video, Liu was seen holding the baby down and covering her nose and mouth, causing the infant to thrash in desperation.

The mother also exposed Christina Liu's role in fabricating the reference, calling for public support to ensure justice is served.

The investigation continues as Hillsborough police work alongside federal agencies to locate Liu. Wagstaffe has vowed to pursue justice, emphasising the severity of the crime.

"The victim in this case was utterly defenceless—a two-day-old infant. There's no word for this level of cruelty other than evil."