Eric Moneyham, a 28-year-old financial consultant and the son of a Florida workers' compensation judge, is at the centre of a disturbing case involving multiple violent attacks in New York and New Jersey.

The former consultant at prestigious firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers now faces serious criminal charges after a spree of alleged assaults left several victims injured and traumatised.

The Shocking Assault on a New York Optometrist

The violent spree began on 17 October, when Moneyham allegedly barged into the Upper East Side office of Dr Ron Goldstein, a 63-year-old optometrist.

According to reports, Moneyham delivered a sucker punch that left the doctor unconscious, bleeding, and requiring eight stitches.

Dr Goldstein had been examining a patient when the attack occurred.

"I never actually saw him. I was staring at a retinal image when he came behind me and hit me in the back of the head," Goldstein told reporters.

Surveillance footage captured the horrifying incident.

Goldstein sustained a severe head injury, a large bump, and a gash caused by his glasses smashing into his face.

Moneyham casually walked away from the scene, ear pods in and phone in hand, as staff snapped his photo.

Social Media Appeal Identifies the Suspect

The optometrist's daughter, Tai, launched a TikTok appeal with images of the alleged attacker, asking the public for help.

"We cannot let this disgusting human being roam the streets of New York freely," she wrote.

The video quickly went viral, and within 24 hours, the suspect was identified as Eric Moneyham.

The financial consultant lived near Dr Goldstein's office and had reportedly visited the practice as a patient.

New Jersey Attacks Escalate the Rampage

Later that day, Moneyham's alleged rampage continued in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Police claim he broke into a house in Wyckoff Township, threatened residents, and posted a chilling message on LinkedIn: "I'd hit you in the head so hard you'd hit the concrete and be leaking blood."

Moneyham was arrested and detained in Bergen County Jail, but his violent behaviour allegedly persisted.

On 20 October, during a medical examination at the jail's facility, Moneyham reportedly sucker-punched a staff member over 40 times, breaking their jaw and nose.

Five days later, he allegedly attacked a female doctor, punching her in the face, and was charged with another count of aggravated assault.

Criminal Charges and Mental Health Evaluation

Moneyham faces multiple aggravated assault charges.

His defence lawyer, Frank Carbonetti, revealed that Moneyham is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, describing his client as someone who hit a "mental speed bump" despite having a supportive family and successful career.

Carbonetti noted that Moneyham has no prior criminal record, but the case has left many questioning how such a violent spree could unfold.

NYPD Criticised for Downgrading Charges

The New York Police Department has come under scrutiny for downgrading the charges related to Dr Goldstein's assault from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari criticised the decision, stating, "There was clear intent to cause serious physical injury. This is a felony assault as clear as day."

Macari suggested the downgrading may have been motivated by efforts to keep crime statistics low, describing it as "perception management."

A Promising Career in Tatters

Moneyham's LinkedIn profile showcases a once-promising career, including high-level roles at KPMG and PwC.

He also comes from a prominent family; his father, John P. Moneyham, is a respected workers' compensation judge in Florida.

Now, as Moneyham awaits further legal proceedings, his case raises questions about mental health, privilege, and accountability.

Dr Goldstein, still reeling from the attack, has called for justice. "If someone's going to attack me, they should absolutely face the consequences," he said.