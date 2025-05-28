In a move that stunned their fans and critics alike, President Donald Trump announced he would be pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley, the colourful couple once known for their hit reality series.

Their story, which blends fame, scandal, and political controversy, has taken a surprising turn that might change their lives forever.

Who Are Todd and Julie Chrisley?

The Chrisley family shot to fame on the USA Network programme Chrisley Knows Best. The show, which first aired in 2014, followed the high-spirited lives of Todd, Julie, and their children, showcasing their wealth and family disputes.

With over 2 million viewers by the eighth season, the series became a staple for many fans of reality television, inspiring spin-offs including Growing Up Chrisley and According to Chrisley.

Why Did They Go to Prison?

Their life of luxury, however, was marred by serious legal trouble. Todd and Julie Chrisley built their reputation as property developers and entrepreneurs in Atlanta and Nashville. But in 2022, their story took a dark turn when they were found guilty of defrauding banks of more than £26.6 million (approximately $36 million) through fraudulent loans, along with tax evasion. Julie was also convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

Their conviction followed a three-week trial that revealed a pattern of deception. Prosecutors accused the couple of submitting fake documents to secure loans, which they then used for luxury cars, designer clothes, and extensive travel. They reportedly used new loans to pay off old ones, while Todd filed for bankruptcy amid mounting debts.

The court heard how the couple tried to hide income from their TV earnings, aiming to dodge a tax bill of around £400,000 (roughly $500,000).

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year term. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted and received a three-year sentence. The sentences began in January 2023, ending their daytime TV careers and leading to the cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best.

The Political Twist: A Presidential Pardon

In May, President Trump announced he would pardon the Chrisleys, a decision that has sparked widespread attention. The move came after their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, actively campaigned for her parents' release. She has spoken publicly about her belief that her parents were unfairly prosecuted, and she has linked their case to broader political issues.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Trump's aide Margo Martin showed the president on the phone with Savannah. 'Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,' Trump said, suggesting the pardon was imminent. He added he did not know the family personally but had heard they were 'terrific people' and believed the prosecution was unjust.

Savannah, aged 27, has used her social media platforms to express her joy. She shared that she received a call from Trump himself while shopping at Sam's Club, confirming the pardon. She plans to pick up her parents in a pink MAGA hat, celebrating what she calls a victory after many tears and hardship.

A Controversial Move

Some say that the Chrisley case has become more than just a legal matter; it's intertwined with political narratives. Savannah has accused prosecutors of being politically motivated, claiming her parents were targeted because of their outspoken support for Trump.

She drew parallels between her parents' case and her own political activism, including her speech at the Republican National Convention.

What's Next?

If the pardon is granted, Todd and Julie Chrisley could leave prison much sooner than expected. Not everyone agrees with the president's decision. Critics argue that pardoning individuals convicted of serious financial crimes undermines the justice system. The White House did not comment on the pardon, leaving many questions unanswered about the future of the Chrisleys and their reputation.