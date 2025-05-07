After months of silence, the woman known as Hawk Tuah Girl has finally spoken openly about the chaos that shook her year, leaving fans and critics alike eager to hear her side.

The 22-year-old influencer faced a wave of controversy last year following the collapse of the meme crypto token, $HAWK, which sent ripples through the online community and landed her in legal hot water. Now, Welch aims to clarify the confusion and reflect on a tumultuous chapter she insists she's trying to put behind her.

The Rise and Fall of $HAWK

Haliey Welch rose to fame as 'Hawk Tuah' Girl when a video she guested in went viral, depicting her answer to the question 'What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?' The video exploded on the internet, landing her a documentary deal, a podcast, the opportunity to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Mets' game, her own dating advice app, and more.

Welch's journey into the crypto world began with high hopes. In December 2024, a meme coin called $HAWK was launched in honour of her viral fame. But within just 20 minutes, the value plummeted by over 90%, leaving many investors with heavy losses.

The crash was linked to accusations that insiders orchestrated a 'rug-pull'—inflating the coin's value before selling off their holdings, leaving ordinary users with worthless tokens. Investors claimed they lost a collective £116,000 ($150,000), and some even said they had lost their life savings.

Welch, for her part, maintained her innocence, asserting she and her team had not engaged in any illegal activity. In time, the US Securities and Exchange Commission concluded their investigation, finding no evidence against her, though the public fallout persisted.

Walking Away

Following the scandal, Welch disappeared from the spotlight for three months, retreating to her home in Tennessee. Her social media posts went dark, and she focused on her personal life. She describes the break as a 'much-needed' mental health pause during which she spent time with friends and her dog, Pookie. 'It was nice,' she admits, reflecting on that quiet period.

The weight of the controversy, however, left a mark. 'It's really overwhelming when your whole life is online, and people can say anything,' she says. 'You've got to be strong to stay in this space.'

Her return to social media in March was a cautious step. She restarted her podcast, Talk Tuah, with hopes of rebranding and securing big-name guests like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. 'This is my show, and I want it to feel real—to me and to my audience,' Welch explains.

Lessons Learned and Moving Forward

In her Vanity Fair interview, Welch is surprisingly frank about her experiences. Admittedly, she shared that there was a lack of understanding of crypto on her part. 'Yeah, I don't really understand it much myself either. I don't know. It was one of those things that just happened.'

She admits that she underestimated the risks involved in her crypto venture and regrets the hurt caused to her followers. 'I feel really sorry for people who lost money,' she says. 'I should have known better, and I've learned from it.' She emphasises the importance of understanding what she ties her name to and warns others to be cautious.

Welch speaks openly about her mental health struggles, acknowledging the toll the year has taken. 'It's been a roller-coaster,' she admits. 'The video interview that leaked was tough, but the crypto fallout hit even harder.' She credits her lawyer and new management team for helping her navigate the aftermath and rebuild her career. 'I've always struggled internally,' she confesses, 'but I'm trying to use this experience to grow.'

The Road Ahead

While Welch's future remains uncertain, her resolve is clear. She hopes to rebrand her podcast into something more 'girlier' and authentic, aligning with her evolving personality. 'I want to give back to people because I never asked for this fame,' she says. Her plans include acting, some light-hearted pursuits like flower shopping, and the occasional poker game in Vegas.

Her recent decision to participate in a celebrity poker tournament drew some scepticism, given the timing after her crypto scandal. 'It's just a game,' she shrugs. 'I hang on as long as I can.' Her message to followers is simple: be cautious about who you trust and what you get involved in.

Welch's story remains a work in progress, but her willingness to speak honestly marks a significant shift. In her interview with Vanity Fair, she shared that she hopes her openness will serve as a warning and a lesson, not just for her fans but for anyone stepping into the unpredictable world of online fame.