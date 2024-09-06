A tragic incident in Braunstone Town, Leicester, has shocked the local community and the nation, after 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli was brutally attacked by a group of youths while out walking his dog. The assault, which took place in Franklin Park, just metres from Mr Kohli's home, has resulted in the death of the elderly man, leaving the quiet neighbourhood reeling in grief.

A 14-year-old boy has now been charged with Mr Kohli's murder, while four other children involved in the incident have been released without charge. The brutal attack, carried out in broad daylight, has raised serious concerns about youth violence and community safety.

A Brutal Attack in Broad Daylight

Bhim Sen Kohli, a much-loved and respected member of the Braunstone Town community, was walking his dog, Rocky, in Franklin Park when he was assaulted by a group of youths. The attack, described by witnesses as violent and senseless, took place around 6:30 pm on a Sunday. Mr Kohli, who regularly walked his dog in the area, was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr Kohli succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem examination later revealed that he had suffered a fatal neck injury, though further tests are pending to determine the full extent of his injuries. Leicestershire Police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A Community in Shock and Mourning

The violent death of Bhim Sen Kohli has left the Braunstone Town community in shock. Described by neighbours as a gentle and kind-hearted man, Mr Kohli was known for his active lifestyle despite his age. His tragic death has sparked an outpouring of grief from local residents, many of whom have laid flowers and tributes near the spot where he was attacked.

Mr Kohli's wife, Satinder, 73, was seen visiting the memorial in Franklin Park, visibly heartbroken. In a statement released by Leicestershire Police, the Kohli family expressed their devastation: "He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His family was his world. Even at 80, he was still active, tending to his garden, caring for his dog, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren."

Mr Kohli's neighbours echoed these sentiments, recalling his warmth and kindness. "He was always laughing and joking, a real light in the community," said Harjinder Kalia, a long-time neighbour. "There's no reason why anyone would do this to him."

Youths Detained, One Charged

In the aftermath of the attack, five children, including a 14-year-old boy and a girl of the same age, along with two boys and a girl aged 12, were detained for questioning by Leicestershire Police. Four of the children have since been released without charge, but the 14-year-old boy remains in custody and has been formally charged with murder.

The police have yet to release detailed information regarding the circumstances of the attack, but sources suggest that there may have been prior interactions between the group and Mr Kohli, though this has not been confirmed.

Community Outcry Over Youth Violence

The senseless attack has triggered widespread anger and concern among residents, who have reported increasing incidents of youth-related antisocial behaviour in recent months. Many in the community have spoken out about troubling patterns of verbal abuse and harassment, particularly towards Asian residents.

"Lately, we've been seeing groups of teenagers behaving aggressively, shouting racial slurs, and intimidating people," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. "The police have been called a few times, but nothing like this has ever happened before."

David Donahue, a local retiree, recounted a troubling experience earlier on the day of the attack. "I saw a group of kids kicking a can around and causing trouble, but I never thought something like this could happen. It's terrifying to think about."

The attack has also prompted Leicestershire Police to report themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), given that they had previous interactions with Mr Kohli before his death. The exact nature of these interactions has not been disclosed.

Remembering Bhim Sen Kohli

Bhim Sen Kohli had lived in Braunstone Town for over 40 years, where he was a well-known figure in the community. His family described him as the "joker of the family," someone who loved to make people smile. Despite his age, he was still active, spending his days tending to his allotment and walking his dog, Rocky, in the park.

The tragic and brutal nature of his death has left a deep scar on the community. Many have taken to social media to express their outrage and condolences, with vigils and community gatherings planned in his honour. Neighbours and friends have set up a memorial in Franklin Park, where flowers, cards, and candles have been placed in his memory.

As the investigation into Mr Kohli's death continues, the community remains united in its grief, demanding justice for the man who brought so much light into their lives. One neighbour summed up the feeling shared by many: "He was such a kind man. We will miss him terribly."