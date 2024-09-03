In a harrowing case that has shocked France and captured global attention, 70-year-old Dominique P., a pensioner, is accused of orchestrating a decade-long nightmare for his wife, Gisele P., 72. The ongoing trial in Avignon has brought to light a chilling tale of abuse, betrayal, and unimaginable cruelty.

A Decade of Abuse

The horrific abuse, which allegedly spanned ten years, only came to light in 2020 during an unrelated police investigation. Authorities discovered hundreds of disturbing images and videos on Dominique's phone, showing Gisele in a state of unconsciousness, often curled up in a fetal position, as numerous men sexually assaulted her. Gisele, who had been kept in the dark about these atrocities, had "no recollection" of any of the incidents, believing she had lived a normal life.

The abuse is believed to have begun in 2011, just two years after the couple moved from Paris to Mazan, a small town near Avignon in southern France. According to police, Dominique used an online forum, coco.fr, to lure strangers to their home under the guise of fulfilling shared fantasies. This platform has since been shut down by authorities.

Court testimonies have revealed that Dominique allegedly used powerful tranquillizers, such as Temesta, to sedate Gisele without her knowledge or consent. An expert witness described her state as "closer to a coma than to sleep," underscoring the severity of the drugging. Over the years, Dominique reportedly orchestrated nearly 100 assaults by 72 different men, some of whom returned multiple times. In some instances, Dominique is accused of joining in the assaults, recording videos, and encouraging the men to use degrading language towards his wife.

The Perpetrators

The men accused of participating in these assaults, aged between 21 and 68, come from diverse backgrounds, including a forklift driver, a fire brigade officer, a company boss, and even a journalist. They are currently on trial as co-defendants. In their defence, many have claimed that they believed they were partaking in consensual acts that aligned with the couple's fantasies. However, Dominique has admitted to investigators that his wife was unaware of and did not consent to these encounters.

Dominique P.'s Grim History

This is not the first time Dominique P. has faced severe allegations. He has also been linked to a 1991 rape and murder case, which he denies, and he admitted guilt in an attempted rape case in 1999 following DNA testing. Despite his DNA being detected by the national file of genetic fingerprints in 2010, no legal action was taken at the time, allowing him to continue his abusive behaviour unchecked for years.

Experts have noted that Dominique does not appear to suffer from any mental illness but has exhibited a disturbing need to feel "all-powerful" over women's bodies. This desire, they argue, may have driven him to commit such appalling acts against his wife.

Gisele's Courageous Stand

For Gisele, the trial marks the beginning of a painful process of confronting the abuse she unknowingly endured for nearly a decade. Despite the trauma, she has chosen to face her assailants in court, supported by her three children. She had the option to request a closed trial, which would have spared her from public scrutiny, but she chose otherwise. "That's what her attackers would have wanted," her lawyer explained.

The trial, which began on September 2, 2024, in Avignon, is expected to continue until December 20. For Gisele, this will be the first time she hears the details of the assaults she endured, a "horrible ordeal," according to her lawyer.

The Legal Battle Ahead

The case involves 50 co-defendants, 18 of whom are currently in custody. The accused, a mix of single, married, and divorced men, face serious charges, with many accused of raping Gisele once, and a few others up to six times.

Dominique's defence lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, has argued that her client is prepared to face the consequences and his family. However, the defence appears to be struggling against the overwhelming evidence and testimonies.