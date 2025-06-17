In the world of Hollywood where relationships often make headlines, Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, remains a private figure shrouded in mystery. Yet, her presence is felt more than seen, as she quietly becomes a significant part of Pitt's life amid ongoing personal struggles.

Here is a straightforward look at who she is, her career, and her connection to the actor's world.

Ines De Ramon: A Jewellery Executive with a Low Profile

Born in New Jersey and raised in Geneva, Ines de Ramon is a jewellery industry professional with a refined sense of style and a sharp mind. She attended the University of Geneva, earning a degree in business administration in 2013. Her career began with roles at Christie's and Swiss luxury jeweller de Grisogono, before she took on her current position as Head of Wholesale at Anita Ko Jewellery in Los Angeles.

Ines combines her business acumen with a passion for wellness, having qualified as a certified nutrition coach. Her background spans multiple languages—she speaks five, including French, Spanish, German, Italian, and English—reflecting her multicultural upbringing. Her career in jewellery is complemented by her understanding of design, client service, and the luxury market, making her a well-respected figure in her field.

A Low-Key Love Life with Notable Past Ties

Ines was previously married to actor Paul Wesley from 2019 until their separation in September 2022, with their amicable divorce finalized in early 2024. Wesley, best known for his role in The Vampire Diaries, confirmed their union during a podcast interview in 2019, although they kept their relationship mostly private. After their separation, she maintained a discreet profile, focusing on her career and personal growth.

Her relationship with Pitt became public in late 2022, after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in November. Since then, their outings have been low-key but increasingly frequent. They are known to have moved in together early this year, and recent appearances—such as walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival—have confirmed the seriousness of their bond.

Relationship Timeline and Public Appearances

The couple's relationship accelerated quietly after their initial meetings. Pitt, 61, has openly expressed feeling 'warm and secure' with Ines, and sources suggest that they are very much in love. Their joint appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in July and the Venice Film Festival in August marked their transition from private to public.

Pitt has described their relationship as uncalculated, emphasising that life and love evolve naturally. Despite being a high-profile couple, neither has sought to turn their relationship into a spectacle. Their appearances together, including walking hand-in-hand at major events, suggest a relationship built on mutual respect and shared understanding.

Does She Have a Relationship with Pitt's Children?

Brad Pitt's relationship with his children remains complex, with reports indicating he has become estranged from some of his kids. Publicly, he has distanced himself from Pax and Shiloh, with some sources claiming he has little contact with his children. There is no information to suggest that Ines de Ramon has an active relationship with Pitt's children, and it appears unlikely given the current family dynamics.

That being said, Ines de Ramon is a successful jewellery executive with a rich cultural background and a quiet, steady approach to her career and personal life. She is now known publicly as Brad Pitt's girlfriend, a relationship that has grown in confidence over recent months. Despite media attention, she remains largely private; in fact, her Instagram is inaccessible to the public – but it's clear to see that she's very much a part of Pitt's journey forward, even as his past continues to cast its shadow.