LA Businesses Wrecked as Newsom Calls Riots ‘Peaceful’!

Los Angeles is grappling with a wave of violence and destruction that has left local business owners reeling, as captured in a viral TikTok video from NewsNationNow, posted on 10 June 2025.

The video features a furious LA business owner, Monty, owner of Bargain2Perfumes, whose store was ransacked during protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. 'This is ridiculous.

This doesn't look like they're protesting ICE or anything... Just looting the stores,' he told NewsNation, echoing sentiments shared across X posts.

Yet, California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly called these events 'peaceful protests,' a stark contrast to the reported £80 million ($107 million) in property damage since 6 June 2025, including looted stores, torched vehicles, and vandalised buildings.

This disconnect between official narratives and the lived experiences of locals demands scrutiny.

Bolster Security to Protect Livelihoods

The unrest, sparked by ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants, has spiralled into chaos. Reuters reported on 7 June 2025 that over 50 arrests were made in downtown LA, with charges ranging from looting to assault on police officers.

Businesses, particularly in Paramount and Compton, have been hit hard, with 23 stores looted and vehicles set ablaze, per X sentiment.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) imposed an 8pm–6am curfew starting 8 June 2025, but vandalism persists, with graffiti and shattered windows scarring commercial districts.

The deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, costing an estimated £107 million ($134 million) over 60 days, has failed to fully curb the destruction.

Business owners are now urging for enhanced security measures, with some, like Monty, lamenting years of work 'all gone' due to looting.

Challenge Misleading Official Claims

Governor Newsom's portrayal of the protests as 'peaceful' has sparked outrage. On 10 June 2025, he told MSNBC, 'A lot of great people out there doing the right thing,' likening the unrest to sports celebrations, per Fox News.

This narrative clashes with accounts from X, who report 'significant damage to businesses and property,' including a jewellery store owner who lost years of inventory.

Newsom's office has also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's deployment of troops, calling it 'unlawful' and inflammatory, according to BBC coverage on 10 June 2025.

Critics, including local business owners and conservative commentators, argue Newsom is downplaying the violence to avoid political fallout, leaving communities to bear the cost of his rhetoric.

Restore Trust Through Accountability

The riots have not only damaged property but also eroded community trust. LA Mayor Karen Bass has vowed to prosecute looters, stating on 10 June 2025, 'Violence and destruction are unacceptable.'

However, her and Newsom's criticism of federal intervention has complicated response efforts. The same BBC report notes that the federal deployment of troops, bypassing Newsom's authority, has fuelled tensions, with 118 undocumented immigrants arrested by 7 June 2025, including some with criminal histories.

X posts reflect public frustration, with one user stating, 'This is what Newsom calls "peace".' Business owners are demanding accountability for looters and clearer leadership to prevent further chaos, as the city grapples with rebuilding.

LA's Spirit Endures—but Needs Protection

The contrast between Newsom's 'peaceful' narrative and the reality of looted stores, burned cars, and £80 million ($107 million) in damages is undeniable.

Los Angeles's spirit endures, but it needs protection. Business owners like Monty are the backbone of the city, and their voices must drown out political posturing.

As LA rebuilds, leaders must prioritise security and accountability to restore trust, because a city this vibrant deserves better than chaos.