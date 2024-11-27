After two decades as a fugitive on the FBI's Most Wanted list, Daniel Andreas San Diego has been captured in North Wales. The 46-year-old, wanted in connection with two bombings in California in 2003, was arrested through a joint effort involving North Wales Police, the National Crime Agency (NCA), and UK Counter Terrorism Police, according to Manchester Evening News.

San Diego's arrest ends a 20-year manhunt and underscores the determination of international law enforcement to pursue justice, regardless of time or distance.

The Mysterious Fugitive: Daniel Andreas San Diego

Daniel Andreas San Diego, driven by staunch beliefs in animal rights, was implicated in two bombings in 2003 targeting companies associated with animal testing. The first occurred on 28 August at Chiron Corporation, a biotechnology firm in Emeryville, California. Homemade pipe bombs were detonated outside the company's office, with the explosions occurring approximately an hour apart.

A month later, on 26 September, another bombing took place at Shaklee Corporation in Pleasanton, California. This attack involved a nail-laden explosive device, further escalating the severity of his alleged crimes, as reported by Times Now News.

The FBI's Most Wanted Fugitive list described San Diego as armed and dangerous, offering a $250,000 (£199,000) reward for information leading to his capture. The agency highlighted his distinctive chest tattoo, which read: "It only takes a spark," according to the FBI's official website.

What Motivated San Diego?

San Diego's actions were reportedly fuelled by his deep commitment to animal rights. The companies he targeted were connected to laboratories involved in animal experiments, which he vehemently opposed.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, San Diego's use of violence reflected a misguided approach to advocacy. "There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way," Wray said, as cited by the Mirror.

San Diego faced an indictment in July 2004 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Despite extensive efforts, he managed to evade capture for two decades, becoming a symbol of the challenges in apprehending fugitives involved in international crimes.

The Arrest in North Wales

San Diego's arrest occurred on 25 November 2024, at a secluded property near a wooded area in Conwy, North Wales. Nine officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre (JICC), supported by North Wales Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, carried out the operation.

An NCA spokesperson confirmed the details, stating, "On Monday, November 25, 2024, officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, arrested Daniel Andreas San Diego, aged 46, in the Conwy area of Wales, at the request of the US authorities," per a post by NCA UK on X.

San Diego was taken into custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 26 November to begin extradition proceedings to the United States.

Fallout and Statements from Victims

Shaklee Corporation, one of the companies targeted in San Diego's bombings, released a statement following his arrest. The California-based nutritional products company reiterated its policy against animal testing, stating, "Shaklee Corporation is opposed to and does not conduct animal testing of any kind on any Shaklee product," as outlined on their official website.

The arrest has brought closure to one of the FBI's longest-running fugitive cases. Wray emphasised the agency's commitment to justice, stating, "Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable."