As Thanksgiving approaches, shocking footage has surfaced, showing Butterball workers subjecting turkeys to abuse and even sexual assault. This revelation has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the practices behind one of the largest turkey producers in the United States. The disturbing footage stems from a 2006 undercover investigation conducted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) at Butterball's Ozark, Arkansas facility.

The investigation, which spanned several months, uncovered appalling treatment of animals, shedding light on what PETA describes as "horrors behind the scenes" in the turkey industry.

Shocking Practices Exposed in Butterball Facility

According to PETA's findings, workers at the facility were responsible for shackling and slaughtering over 50,000 birds daily. The undercover investigator recorded acts of severe cruelty, including explicit instances of sexual abuse.

One disturbing clip shows a worker inserting a finger into a turkey's cloaca, while another scene depicts an employee "humping" a restrained bird. PETA reported that other workers would violently handle the turkeys, punching, slamming, and even stomping on them.

Amber Canavan, Vegan Campaign Project Manager for PETA, spoke to the media about the horrifying findings. "Nothing humane happens in a slaughterhouse," she said, recounting graphic details from the investigator's logs. In one incident, a worker stomped on a live bird's head, causing its skull to explode, before laughing and wiping the blood off his leg.

The footage also shows turkeys being slammed into metal bars, breaking their legs and backs, and workers throwing the animals with such force that their limbs were torn off. The investigator documented scenes of birds with exposed spines and burst eyeballs, highlighting the rampant and unchecked abuse within the facility.

"The workers were clearly not trained in animal welfare," the investigator noted, adding that some employees even bragged about their abusive acts.

WARNING: Extremely disturbing video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Social Media Outrage Over Video

The resurfacing of this graphic footage just days before Thanksgiving has triggered a wave of anger across social media platforms. Many users have vowed to boycott Butterball products. "This breaks my heart," one TikTok user wrote, while another added, "I just bought a Butterball turkey today and will definitely return it tomorrow morning."

In one viral TikTok post, a user urged viewers, "Y'all better not eat no Butterball turkey this year," labelling the company's practices as "deranged." Another viewer commented, "That made me physically ill," while one individual said they refused to eat the Butterball turkey purchased by their family.

Videos show some consumers going as far as returning their purchased turkeys after learning of the allegations. In one clip, a woman drives to a store to return her Butterball turkey, saying, "I can't believe what I've just seen." Another user expressed their anguish, stating, "I'm going to buy one just to bury it and cry."

Canavan welcomed the public outcry, noting that this reaction is exactly what animal advocates hope to see, particularly before a holiday where turkey is a staple dish. She encouraged people to consider vegan alternatives, pointing out that skipping turkey could prevent further cruelty.

"It's never too late to grab that vegan roast," she urged, adding that sparing even one turkey from the slaughterhouse can make a difference.

Butterball Responds to Allegations

In response to the resurfaced footage, Butterball issued a statement distancing the company from the video and the actions depicted. According to the company, the video is nearly two decades old and does not reflect its current practices or animal welfare policies.

A Butterball spokesperson stated, "Animal care and well-being is central to who we are as a company, and we are committed to the ethical and responsible care of our flocks." The spokesperson added that the company conducts annual third-party audits to ensure compliance with over 200 science-based standards for turkey care.

Butterball also highlighted that it was the first turkey company to receive American Humane certification, with one-third of Thanksgiving turkeys in the U.S. coming from their facilities. Despite these reassurances, the company faces mounting criticism, with consumers doubting whether the certification guarantees humane treatment.

Patterns of Abuse in the Poultry Industry

While the Butterball investigation occurred in 2006, PETA insists the abuse revealed is not an isolated incident. Canavan highlighted more recent investigations by the organisation, including a 2021 inquiry into Plainville Farms, where workers were also caught simulating sexual acts on turkeys.

Past investigations have led to felony charges, including a high-profile case in Pennsylvania that resulted in the prosecution of several workers. In 2011, a Butterball facility in North Carolina was raided after another investigation by Mercy for Animals uncovered similar abuse. Workers at that facility were caught on tape violently abusing turkeys, leading to additional charges.

PETA continues to call for stricter oversight and the adoption of cruelty-free food choices. According to Canavan, "These investigations demonstrate a systemic issue of abuse in the poultry industry, one that cannot be solved with certifications alone."

Consumers Reconsider Thanksgiving Traditions

As the scandal reignites conversations about animal cruelty in the poultry industry, many consumers are reconsidering their holiday meal traditions. With growing awareness of animal rights issues and the availability of plant-based alternatives, some are opting to forgo turkey altogether.

For others, the graphic nature of the Butterball video has permanently changed their perception of the brand. "This Thanksgiving, I'll be starting a new tradition—one without cruelty," a social media user declared.