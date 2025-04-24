Ed Miliband, once best known as the Labour leader and the unlikely star of a viral bacon sandwich meme, is back in the spotlight—this time as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

In 2024, his bold climate agenda is drawing both praise and criticism, with some warning that his green energy plans could push household bills up by hundreds of pounds. From his early Marxist influences to his current mission to reshape Britain's environmental future, here's a look at who Ed Miliband really is—and why his policies are causing a stir.

Trace His Political Journey

Born on 24 December 1969 in London to Polish Jewish immigrants, Miliband grew up in a household steeped in political debate. His father, Ralph, a Marxist academic, and mother, Marion, a human rights activist, shaped his left-leaning worldview.

After studying at Oxford and the London School of Economics, Miliband entered politics as an adviser to Gordon Brown, becoming MP for Doncaster North in 2005. He served as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change (2008–2010), introducing the landmark Climate Change Act 2008.

Elected Labour leader in 2010, narrowly defeating his brother David, he resigned after Labour's 2015 election loss, later returning to prominence under Keir Starmer. His leadership era, though, is often remembered for an awkward photo of him eating a bacon sandwich, which became a viral meme mocking his public image.

Unpack The Sandwich Meme Legacy

The 2014 bacon sandwich incident, captured during a campaign stop, turned Miliband into an internet punchline. The unflattering image of him struggling to eat sparked memes and tabloid jabs, cementing a narrative of clumsiness that overshadowed his policy focus.

While Miliband has since leaned into the humour, co-hosting the podcast Reasons to be Cheerful, the meme lingers as a reminder of how image can eclipse substance in politics.

On X, users still reference it, with some joking it's his 'lasting legacy', though others defend his resilience. The episode underscores the challenges he faces in projecting authority as he pushes contentious green reforms.

Scrutinise His Green Agenda

Appointed Energy Secretary in July 2024, Miliband is driving Labour's goal of clean power by 2030. His policies include lifting the ban on onshore wind, expanding solar, and creating GB Energy, a state-owned clean power company.

He's also halted new North Sea oil and gas licences, arguing fossil fuel reliance risks price spikes, as seen during the 2022 Ukraine crisis. However, The Telegraph report warns his proposed zonal pricing—charging more for energy in high-demand areas like southern England—could raise bills by £200–£300 ($265–$398) annually for some households.

Critics, including Reform UK's Nigel Farage, claim these policies burden consumers and threaten industries like steel. A Guardian article notes Miliband's popularity among Labour members but highlights resistance from colleagues and the Tory press, who label him a liability.

Weigh The Cost Of Net Zero

Miliband's vision for a green Britain is bold but divisive, kindling fears that it may raise the cost of living for many. His push for renewables aims to secure energy independence and create jobs, yet the transition's costs—estimated at £116 billion ($154 billion) by 2030—fuel scepticism.

While supporters praise his Climate Change Act as world-leading, detractors argue his policies risk economic strain without guaranteed benefits. As Miliband battles internal party critics and public doubt, his ability to balance ambition with affordability will define his legacy.

Whether he's remembered as a climate pioneer or the 'sandwich meme' minister hinges on navigating this high-stakes moment.