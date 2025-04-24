Fancy an evening discussing cryptocurrency with US President Donald Trump over a five-star meal at his private golf club? For 220 select guests, this surreal experience is becoming a reality next month — but only if you hold a significant amount of $TRUMP, a Solana-based memecoin.

Set for 22 May 2025 at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., the exclusive gala promises unparalleled access, luxury, and perhaps the most unconventional entry requirement of the year.

Want to join? Here's what we know so far:

Secure Your $TRUMP Coins Now

To join the 220 top $TRUMP holders, you need to climb the leaderboard by owning as many $TRUMP coins as possible between 23 April and 12 May 2025. The more you hold, and the longer you hold them, the better your chances of snagging an invite.

Coins can be purchased on platforms like Raydium using Solana (SOL), with wallets like Phantom making the process straightforward. After news of the dinner broke, the coin's value surged over 60%, reaching £10.71 ($13.39) on 23 April 2025, showing the frenzy to secure a seat.

But beware: all expenses, from travel to accommodation, are your responsibility, with costs potentially reaching thousands of pounds.

Aim For The VIP Experience

The top 25 holders won't just dine with Trump—they'll get an ultra-exclusive pre-dinner reception with the president himself, plus a special VIP White House tour the next day, organised by Fight Fight Fight LLC.

This tour, a rare perk, underscores Trump's knack for blending political influence with business ventures. The event's exclusivity is strict: no plus-ones, mandatory background checks, and ineligibility for those from KYC watchlist countries.

As a bonus, all gala attendees will receive a commemorative $TRUMP NFT, minted on Solana, adding a collectible to the experience. Posts on X reflect excitement but also scepticism, with some calling it a 'pay-to-play' scheme.

Understand The Bigger Picture

This dinner is more than a meal—it's a bold move in Trump's crypto empire. Launched days before his January 2025 inauguration, $TRUMP has tied his brand to the volatile world of memecoins.

The dinner, hosted at his Trump National Golf Club, follows reports of Trump charging millions for Mar-a-Lago dinners, raising ethical questions about access to power. A Reuters report noted the Trump family's crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial, have already earned hundreds of millions in fees.

With 40 million insider tokens recently unlocked, critics warn of potential market manipulation, yet the allure of dining with Trump keeps investors hooked.

Don't Miss Your Chance At History

The gala dinner on 22 May 2025 at Trump National Golf Club is a one-of-a-kind event, merging cryptocurrency, politics, and high-profile networking. Only 220 $TRUMP coin holders will earn a seat, making the race to secure enough coins by 12 May 2025 intensely competitive.

Attendees will witness Trump's vision for crypto's future firsthand, alongside a select group of investors. The event also includes a commemorative NFT, adding a unique collectible to the experience. For those intrigued by this intersection of finance and influence, the dinner represents a rare moment in history.

Whether motivated by curiosity or strategic investment, securing a spot requires swift action and commitment. This is an opportunity to be part of a defining cultural and political spectacle.