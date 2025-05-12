The mystery surrounding the paternity of Amber Heard's latest additions to her family has ignited a flurry of speculation, with many questioning whether Elon Musk might be the father of her twins.

Heard's social media announcement on Mother's Day confirmed she had welcomed two new children, raising eyebrows about who the biological parent could be. While Heard has chosen not to disclose the identity of the father, recent reports and past connections have cast a spotlight on Musk.

The Announcement and Family Expansion

On 11 May 2025, Heard shared an Instagram post revealing her new family members. She posted a picture of three pairs of tiny feet with the caption: 'Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.' She expressed her joy at completing her family with her second and third children, naming them Agnes and Ocean. Heard, 39, already has a daughter, Oonagh.

In her post, Heard highlighted her journey towards motherhood, emphasising the importance of doing so without societal expectations. She wrote, 'I couldn't possibly burst with more joy,' and added that she has built her family 'responsibly and thoughtfully.'

The Paternity Puzzle: Old Reports Resurface

Following her announcement, social media buzz grew, with many speculating about the father. The most talked-about theory involves Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur heading Tesla and SpaceX among others. An old report from The Daily Mail had previously linked Musk to Heard's embryos, suggesting a potential connection.

Documents from 2022 revealed that Musk was allegedly involved in a dispute over frozen embryos created during his relationship with Heard. Supposedly, A declaration from a court case, cited by the publication, stated Musk 'wanted to destroy the embryos' while Heard intended to keep them for future children. The report also indicated that Musk and Heard had planned to have children together, although this was never publicly confirmed.

Musk and Heard: A Past Relationship with Distance

The relationship between Heard and Musk reportedly ended by August 2017, after a period of intense media attention. Despite their connection, the pair's demanding schedules and careers made maintaining a relationship difficult. Musk later clarified that although they had split, they remained friends and loved each other, describing their breakup as mutual and drama-free.

In a 2017 statement, Musk explained, 'Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.' This comment added fuel to ongoing speculation about their past closeness and the potential for future collaboration.

Why the Rumours Persist

The resurfacing of reports about Musk's alleged involvement with Heard's embryos has kept the paternity question alive. Some social media users believe that the legal disputes and past disclosures hint at a more complex backstory. While Heard has not publicly confirmed who the twins' father is, the timing and the legal documents have led many to suspect Musk's supposed involvement.

It's important to note that Heard has been careful not to identify the father publicly. The lack of official confirmation means the true paternity remains a matter of speculation. Still, the connection with Musk, based on past reports and legal claims, makes him a primary figure in the ongoing discussion.