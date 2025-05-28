On 23 May 2025, a new biography revealed that Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of Queen, allegedly fathered a daughter in 1976. The woman, now aged 48, is referred to only as 'B', and has remained out of the public eye for decades. According to the biography Love, Freddie, written by Lesley-Ann Jones, Mercury kept in contact with B until his death in 1991, and even entrusted her with a collection of personal journals.

The revelation has sent ripples across the music world and Queen's global fanbase. The news was first shared by several media outlets following excerpts from the book's pre-release materials. According to the author, the claim is backed by Mercury's handwritten diaries and supported by close contacts within his inner circle, including confidante Mary Austin.

A Daughter Kept from the Spotlight

Jones reports that B was born as the result of a brief but intense relationship between Mercury and the wife of one of his close friends. The details of that relationship have not been made public, and B has declined to reveal the identities of either her mother or stepfather. She is said to have grown up in Europe, pursued a career in medicine, and never sought publicity or money.

Despite the secrecy, Mercury reportedly maintained a close and affectionate relationship with her. In a handwritten letter included in the book, B writes: 'Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life. He adored me and was devoted to me.'

According to B, Mercury would visit her privately during breaks in Queen's hectic tour schedule and kept in touch via regular phone calls. The relationship was known only to a select few within Mercury's circle, including his family, his bandmates, and Mary Austin — to whom Mercury famously left the majority of his estate.

Seventeen Journals and a Father's Legacy

One of the most compelling aspects of the claim lies in the 17 volumes of handwritten journals Mercury reportedly gave to his daughter before his death. These personal records detail his life from childhood in Zanzibar, his move to England, the formation and rise of the Queen, and his battle with HIV/AIDS.

According to Jones, these journals offer insight into Mercury's private world, one defined by personal introspection and a love for storytelling. 'They weren't written for the public,' she said. 'They were for her his daughter. He wanted her to know who he truly was.'

The author insists she approached the claim with scepticism at first but was eventually persuaded by the detail in the journals and the consistency of B's accounts. 'She never once asked me to publish the story. She only agreed to speak after months of correspondence, and even then, with great hesitation.'

A Life Hidden from Fame

B, now a doctor, has chosen to remain anonymous, partly out of respect for Mercury's legacy and partly to maintain her own privacy. She insists she is not seeking financial recognition and has no claim on Mercury's estate, which was distributed according to his public will in 1991.

Still, she said, the time felt right to 'tell the truth', especially as new generations discover Mercury through films, documentaries, and streaming platforms. 'People know Freddie the performer,' she writes. 'But I knew Freddie the person. I knew the man who laughed with me, who wrote to me, who loved me as a father should.'

'Love, Freddie' Set for Release

Love, Freddie is set to be published on 5 September 2025, which would have marked Mercury's 79th birthday. The book promises to unveil lesser-known aspects of Mercury's life, from his creative process to his relationships and personal struggles.

Whether or not Freddie Mercury's alleged daughter is widely accepted as fact, the story offers a poignant reminder that the most celebrated public figures often lead deeply private lives. For B, this isn't about rewriting history. It's about acknowledging the man behind the myth — not just the rock legend who mesmerised stadiums, but the father who quietly left behind a treasure trove of memories.