When Kim Kardashian announced she was finally finished with 'law school', many wondered if that meant she was now a qualified lawyer. The reality is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

While she has completed a recognised legal programme, her path to becoming a practising solicitor in California is still a work in progress.

Kim Kardashian's Unusual Route into Law

In 2019, Kardashian revealed she had enrolled with the State Bar of California, sparking surprise and curiosity. Her motivation, she said, was inspired by a visit to the White House and a desire to influence the justice system, particularly around clemency cases. Unlike most aspiring lawyers, she did not attend a traditional university. Instead, she chose an alternative route called the Law Office Study Program (LOSP).

This programme allows people to qualify for the bar without attending university, provided they work under the supervision of a licensed attorney or judge. It's designed to take around four years but was stretched to six for Kim because of delays caused by the Covid pandemic and her busy schedule. In August 2024, she shared a video on Instagram showing her in a graduation gown, celebrating her completion of the course after six years. A friend's voice in the footage called it a 'surprise graduation' as Kim sat on stage with a cap and gown.

The Significance of Completing the Course

Kim's sponsor, attorney Jessica Jackson, spoke at her graduation. She highlighted that Kim entered the programme with nothing but a strong desire to fight for justice. Jackson praised her dedication, noting she committed around 18 hours weekly, year after year, to her studies. Her perseverance was evident in her speech, where she expressed pride at finishing a path many do not choose and that offers no shortcuts.

Does Completing the Program Make Kim a Lawyer?

Not quite. While Kim has finished her law office study, this alone does not confer the title of lawyer. To become authorised to practise law, she must pass the California Bar exam. Unlike traditional law students, who study at university and then sit their exams, Kim's pathway involves apprenticeships, practical work, and passing specific tests.

She did complete the 'baby bar' exam in 2021, after three attempts. This exam is a preliminary test taken at the end of the first year of the LOSP. Her success was a significant milestone, but passing it is only one step in the process. She also sat the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE) in March 2024, which is a required ethics test for all prospective lawyers in the US. Passing this, combined with her apprenticeship, is necessary before she can sit the full Bar exam.

What About Her Educational Background?

Kim does not hold a university degree, a common requirement for law school applicants. Instead, her route is called 'reading the law', an alternative legal education pathway that bypasses traditional university education. This method has a long history but is less common today, mainly because it involves rigorous self-study, apprenticeships, and passing multiple exams.

In her case, she has no bachelor's degree, which is often a prerequisite for law school in the UK and many other countries. Her journey demonstrates that alternative paths to legal qualification do exist, but they are less straightforward and require significant commitment.

Kim Kardashian has completed her legal apprenticeship but remains in the process of becoming a practising lawyer. Finishing her studies, even with a recognised programme, does not automatically make her a solicitor or barrister in California. She still needs to pass the final Bar exam, the crucial step that grants full licence to practise.