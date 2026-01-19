Gregory Bovino, a senior Border Patrol commander with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has drawn sharp criticism after appearing in Minneapolis this month in a distinctive winter uniform that many online observers likened to Nazi-era attire.

Photos and footage from mid-January 2026 show him marching with a security detail in an oversized, boxy green trench coat paired with a black scarf, standing out amid standard federal agent gear during operations tied to the ongoing immigration crackdown.

The Controversy in Minneapolis

Bovino's presence in Minneapolis coincided with escalated federal enforcement following the 7 January shooting death of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer, an incident DHS described as self-defence amid claims of a vehicle threat but disputed by witnesses and local officials. Protests erupted across the US, with Minneapolis seeing repeated clashes near sites like the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building.

On or around 15-17 January, Bovino was filmed and photographed leading or overseeing operations, his attire drawing immediate online scrutiny. Social media users posted side-by-side comparisons to WWII German uniforms, with captions calling it custom Nazi cosplay or SS-style. A viral YouTube clip from Diario AS highlighted the backlash, featuring crowd chants of 'Brown shirts' and reactions ranging from mockery to condemnation of enforcement methods.

This is not the first time Bovino's appearance has sparked such claims; similar comparisons arose in late 2025 from a DHS promotional video showing him in a long black trench coat outside a Chicago courthouse, prompting memes and commentary from figures like California Governor Gavin Newsom. In Minneapolis, the green coat variant—worn only by him among his group—intensified the debate amid frigid weather and heightened security.

Who is Gregory Bovino?

Gregory Bovino serves as a high-ranking Border Patrol chief, often described as a key figure—or even deportation czar—in the Trump administration's aggressive immigration push. He has overseen operations in multiple cities, including Chicago, and frequently defends the agency's tactics in media interviews.

In an October 2025 CNN discussion, he emphasised transparency through agent-produced videos to show 'a real-time snapshot of what is really happening.' Following the Minneapolis shooting, he praised an involved ICE agent, saying 'Hats off... I'm glad he made it out alive', a comment that drew further outrage.

Little personal detail is publicly available about Bovino beyond his professional role; reports note sparse biographical information online despite his visibility in enforcement actions.

Why the Attire Sparked Comparisons

No official explanation from Bovino, CBP, or DHS has addressed the uniform's design or why it was chosen for Minneapolis patrols. Sources indicate it is a custom or specialised winter coat with CBP insignia, intended for cold-weather operations rather than any deliberate historical reference.

Critics argue the boxy, militaristic style—combined with his crew cut and commanding posture—evokes intimidation over practicality, especially in a charged atmosphere of protests against perceived overreach. Defenders on social platforms dismiss the comparisons as overblown, with some quipping that wearing a heavy coat in winter hardly equates to ideology. Bovino himself has not commented on the backlash in available interviews, including a recent WCCO sit-down focused on the crackdown's future.

The episode underscores broader divisions over federal immigration enforcement, where visual symbolism can fuel polarisation as much as policy itself. As operations continue amid court challenges and calls for restraint, Bovino remains a focal—and controversial—figure.