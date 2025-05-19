A US government official known for her flamboyant style and attention-grabbing stunts now wants to turn the immigration process into a televised competition.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security since January 2025, is pushing a plan that sounds more like a parody than policy. Her endorsement of a reality show where migrants compete for quick citizenship has sparked both intrigue and controversy across political and public spheres.

From Governor to Government's Face of Celebrity Politics

Kristi Noem, 53, has had a rapid rise through American politics. She served as the governor of South Dakota from 2019 to 2025, after a stint in Congress representing the state's at-large district. Nominated by Donald Trump, she became the eighth Secretary of Homeland Security in 2025, confirmed by a Senate vote of 59–34. Known for her outspoken style, she's often called 'ICE Barbie'—a nickname that hints at her theatrical approach to her role.

Her tenure at DHS has been marked by frequent photo-ops, often designed to garner media attention. Critics have accused her of prioritising staged images over meaningful policy, with some questioning whether her focus is on image rather than effective immigration enforcement. Yet, she remains a prominent figure in the Republican Party, seen by supporters as a strong advocate for border control and national security.

The Reality Show Proposal

Now, Noem has taken her penchant for spectacle a step further. She is backing a project that, on paper, sounds outlandish: a reality TV series where migrants compete in regional challenges to earn fast-tracked US citizenship. This proposal, outlined in a 35-page pitch document, was developed in collaboration with Rob Worsoff, a producer known for programmes like Duck Dynasty and Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker.

Worsoff's idea, titled The American, involves contestants arriving in New York aboard a vessel called 'The Citizen Ship'. They would potentially be greeted by celebrities who are naturalised Americans, some examples of which are Colombian-born Sofia Vergara, Canadian Ryan Reynolds, or Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis. The contestants would then travel across the country, taking part in challenges that reflect regional cultures—from log rolling in Wisconsin to rocket building in Florida.

A Competition with a Purpose? Or a Publicity Stunt?

The programme's format includes team-based challenges, eliminations, and a grand finale on Capitol Hill, where the winner is sworn in as an American. Prizes would be typical of a game show: airline miles, gift cards, or even a lifetime supply of fuel. Worsoff emphasises that, although there will be a winner, all participants would have already been pre-screened for citizenship, giving them an advantage in the traditional process.

According to the pitch, the show aims to depict the immigrant journey through a celebratory lens, with the hope of inspiring a national conversation about what it means to become American. Worsoff, who is Canadian-born, states he is not tied to any political ideology but wants to highlight the stories of those eager to start anew in the United States.

Officials' Responses and Growing Concerns

While DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin acknowledged that staff are reviewing the idea, she insisted Noem has not been briefed and that the department has not officially greenlit the project. However, sources confirm that Noem supports the initiative and is actively pursuing it, reportedly working to secure a platform from networks like Netflix.

Critics within DHS and beyond have questioned the appropriateness of turning immigration into entertainment. Some argue the focus should be on managing borders and enforcing laws, not producing reality shows. One insider remarked, 'When will Secretary Noem stop prioritising staged photo ops and media stunts? The department's credibility is at stake.'

A History of Flamboyance and Controversy VS The Bottomline

Noem's leadership style has often been scrutinised for prioritising image. Her time as governor was marked by publicity stunts, and her tenure at DHS has not been exempt from scrutiny. Notable incidents include photographs of her in an ill-fitting bulletproof vest pointing a machine gun, and wearing an expensive watch while criticising suspected gangsters. A Wall Street Journal report even accused her of a 'Made-for-TV approach' to Homeland Security.

Her critics say her tactics may detract from the real issues of immigration enforcement and border security. Meanwhile, her supporters argue she is a bold leader willing to challenge norms and push boundaries. Despite the criticism, her policies have achieved some success, with illegal crossings reportedly at their lowest levels in decades.

The proposal for a televised immigration contest under Kristi Noem's endorsement raises questions about priorities in American politics. Is this a genuine effort to engage the public in the immigration debate, or a distraction from more pressing issues?